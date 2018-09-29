India vs West Indies: 4 Surprises that can happen in terms of selection

With Asia Cup done and dusted, all eyes now shift to home series against West Indies, which begins on October 4. This will be the last series at home before India embark on a long away fixture.

This is the series most of the Indian batsman will be looking forward, as the bowling unit for the Australian tour looks settled. Indian batsman will be looking forward to fine tune their form with red cherry before the mega event.

Here is a look at four surprise inclusions that can happen in the home series against West Indies.

#4 Prithvi Shaw makes his Test debut

India might have settled the opening spots in the limited overs side, but the opening slot in the test matches has been unsure for India in the recent times, especially after the poor form of Murali Vijay.

Indian batsman did not have a good tour of England, thanks to their form in the opening department. This is one area that the Indian selectors will be looking to make changes.

The prodigal son of India can be the solution to this problem. Lokesh Rahul has made the second opener his spot with a swashbuckling 149 against England in the final match of the series.

There are also multiple reports emerging that confirm that Prithvi Shaw will be making his Test debut against West Indies. A solid performance by the lad from Bombay in this home series can make sure that he flies with the team to Australia.

