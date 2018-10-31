×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Fantasy tips for your next picks

Jatin Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:15 IST

Enter caption

With India taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in Mumbai, the teams will travel south to Thiruvananthapuram. Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed were the positives from the last match, India would expect more from them. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni who's form has been a subject of discussion lately. On the other hand, the Windies are coming off a drubbing and the most they can do now is share the trophy.

Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how the fantasy eleven can be formed for the last ODI.

Conditions

The Greenfield Stadium will make its debut in ODI cricket, having made its T20I debut last year by hosting New Zealand in rain-marred game. The trend in this series has been that of flat decks and this won’t be an anomaly to that. Dew will play its part and make the game a bit easier for the batters.

Expected Changes

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20 series against the Windies. Hence, it looks certain that he won’t drop himself as Rohit Sharma did in the Asia Cup. With India registering their biggest ODI victory against the Windies in Mumbai,the chances of tinkering with the lineup looks bleak.

Although India might shuffle their batting order giving Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav an opportunity slightly above their regular batting position. The only possible change could be to give Rohit some rest before the T20 series and bring in KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant.

A loss by 224 runs means something needs to be changed for the Windies. Chanderpaul Hemraj could be dropped for another hard-hitting Windies opener, Sunil Ambris. Fabian Allen hasn't picked a single wicket in the two matches he has played and therefore he could be replaced by Obed McCoy. Ashley Nurse looked in pain with his shoulder while batting. He might make way for Devendra Bishoo or any other seamer.

Wicket Keeper

Shai Hope has been in terrific form apart from the run out in the previous game.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and Shimron Hetmyer are default picks. There is a slight doubt on the position of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan would be disappointed with himself for not converting the starts he has got. He will be itching to score a big one especially after Keemo Pauls’ celebration of ‘The Thigh Five’ which he did after dismissing the left-hander.

All-Rounders

Jason Holder has looked more comfortable against spin compared to his other teammates. He bowls his quota of overs making him a definite pick. Marlon Samuels is having a horrible time against the Indian bowlers. He has the highest score of 18 in four matches.

With a strong top four as India has, Ravindra Jadeja and Jadhav would have very little to do with the bat.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are must have bowlers. India put up a strong show in the fourth ODI dismissing the Windies for 153. Khaleel got his career-best 3 for 13 swinging the ball both ways whereas Bhuvneshwar has looked a bit out of touch. Also, Ashley Nurse’s injury may force him to sit out.

Captain and Vice-Captain

On a flat pitch Kohli, Dhawan, Rohit are the best options for captains.

Jasprit Bumrah has twelve wickets in his last six ODIs. He is a safe pick for vice-captain. Rayudu, Shimron Hetmyer and Hope can also be considered for vice-captaincy duties.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Khaleel Ahmed Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Jatin Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones Rohit Sharma can reach in the 5th ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's Starting Lineup For First Test vs West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Key Observations
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
6 Instances when Virat Kohli's ODI century came in a...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us