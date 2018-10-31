India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Fantasy tips for your next picks

With India taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in Mumbai, the teams will travel south to Thiruvananthapuram. Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed were the positives from the last match, India would expect more from them. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni who's form has been a subject of discussion lately. On the other hand, the Windies are coming off a drubbing and the most they can do now is share the trophy.

Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how the fantasy eleven can be formed for the last ODI.

Conditions

The Greenfield Stadium will make its debut in ODI cricket, having made its T20I debut last year by hosting New Zealand in rain-marred game. The trend in this series has been that of flat decks and this won’t be an anomaly to that. Dew will play its part and make the game a bit easier for the batters.

Expected Changes

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20 series against the Windies. Hence, it looks certain that he won’t drop himself as Rohit Sharma did in the Asia Cup. With India registering their biggest ODI victory against the Windies in Mumbai,the chances of tinkering with the lineup looks bleak.

Although India might shuffle their batting order giving Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav an opportunity slightly above their regular batting position. The only possible change could be to give Rohit some rest before the T20 series and bring in KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant.

A loss by 224 runs means something needs to be changed for the Windies. Chanderpaul Hemraj could be dropped for another hard-hitting Windies opener, Sunil Ambris. Fabian Allen hasn't picked a single wicket in the two matches he has played and therefore he could be replaced by Obed McCoy. Ashley Nurse looked in pain with his shoulder while batting. He might make way for Devendra Bishoo or any other seamer.

Wicket Keeper

Shai Hope has been in terrific form apart from the run out in the previous game.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and Shimron Hetmyer are default picks. There is a slight doubt on the position of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan would be disappointed with himself for not converting the starts he has got. He will be itching to score a big one especially after Keemo Pauls’ celebration of ‘The Thigh Five’ which he did after dismissing the left-hander.

All-Rounders

Jason Holder has looked more comfortable against spin compared to his other teammates. He bowls his quota of overs making him a definite pick. Marlon Samuels is having a horrible time against the Indian bowlers. He has the highest score of 18 in four matches.

With a strong top four as India has, Ravindra Jadeja and Jadhav would have very little to do with the bat.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are must have bowlers. India put up a strong show in the fourth ODI dismissing the Windies for 153. Khaleel got his career-best 3 for 13 swinging the ball both ways whereas Bhuvneshwar has looked a bit out of touch. Also, Ashley Nurse’s injury may force him to sit out.

Captain and Vice-Captain

On a flat pitch Kohli, Dhawan, Rohit are the best options for captains.

Jasprit Bumrah has twelve wickets in his last six ODIs. He is a safe pick for vice-captain. Rayudu, Shimron Hetmyer and Hope can also be considered for vice-captaincy duties.