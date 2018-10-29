India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings

Indian openers saw a cautious start as both of them were in sight of some good individual performance to get their confidence going before the much-awaited series against Australia. However, Shikhar once again failed to convert his start as he fell for just 38. Soon after even Virat Kohli departed for a cheap score for the very first time in the series.

But it was Rohit Sharma who led the charge along with Ambati Rayudu, to sting in a partnership in excess of 200-run for the fourth wicket. Rohit blazed his way to a majestic 162 while Rayudu got to his third ODI century for India. The duo helped India post 377 runs in their 50 overs to find West Indies with a daunting task in hand.

In reply, West Indies were off to a dismal start as they lost three wickets in the span of just six overs. The visitors could never recover from their start and were caught off guard by some superb seam bowling by the Indians. Eventually, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry score of 153 runs to hand India a win by 224 runs and give them a 2-1 lead in the series.

Here are the player ratings for the players from both the teams:

India

Rohit Sharma - 9.5/10

The Indian vice-captain had a great outing with the bat as he played a great knock of 162 runs and was even consistent in the field with his catching.

Shikhar Dhawan - 7/10

Dhawan once again failed to convert his start and fell in his thirties. It was the third consecutive failure for the Southpaw.

Virat Kohli - 6.5/10

The Indian skipper had a rare failure with the bat but there was no dearth in his intensity in the field.

Ambati Rayudu - 8.5/10

India's hopes for a stable and reliable No.4 now rest on Rayudu. He got up his third century in India colours in just 80 deliveries.

MS Dhoni - 7.5/10

Dhoni came to bat later in the innings. He contributed with a 23 off just 15 balls with a strike rate of 150.

Kedar Jadhav - 7/10

Jadhav was included in the ODI side after being out of the squad due to his hamstring injury.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7.5/10

The all-rounder was brought back in the side after being dropped from the previous game. He had a decent time with the ball as he picked up a solitary wicket in his entire quota.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8/10

Kumar, who had a terrible time in last game with the ball was bang on with his ability to bowl the new ball. He helped his side with the early breakthrough and triggered the collapse for the visitors.

Kuldeep Yadav - 8/10

The wrist spinner was at his business once again as he was consistent to pick wickets in the middle overs. Though his job was made easier by some excellent bowling upfront.

Khaleel Ahmed - 8.5/10

The left-arm bowler was at his best as he made the ball do the talking. He managed quick three wickets in his opening spell to dent the opposition and push them on the backfoot.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10

After some relentless bowling in the previous ODI, Bumrah played the second fiddle to Kumar and kept one end tight to ensure no leakage of runs form his end.

