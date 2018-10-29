×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Who Said What

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
137   //    29 Oct 2018, 21:14 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies 4th ODI Brabourne

In a highly one-sided affair at Brabourne, India proved too good for the Windies as they went about their business with ease. After winning the toss, hosts posted a huge total to rule out the opposition only after the first innings of the match.

After a steady start at the top order, Indian batting came to the fore to decimate Windies during their ballistic effort. Riding on the back of tons by Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu, home team saw Windies with a mountainous task in hand. The duo's 4th-wicket partnership of over 200 runs propelled the men in blue to a mammoth 377 on their fifty overs.

In reply, Windies were no match for the Virat-led side as they got bundled out for a paltry score of 153 runs. The batting unit put up a disappointing show with the bat and made it tough for the others to follow. In the end, India took an important lead in the series by registering an astounding win by 224 runs as they go 2-1 up before heading to Thiruvananthapuram for the final ODI of the series.

Here's a look at some of the reactions after India's astonishing win over West Indies:

Virat Kohli, India captain: Yes, ticked all the boxes. Clinical games in all departments. Got into a rhythm. We are known to bounce back and it was another example. Rayudu has taken his chance with both hands. We need to back him till the 2019 WC. He reads the game well, so we are happy that someone intelligent is batting at number four. Khaleel was good with pitching it in the right areas, making the ball talk, and swinging it both ways.

Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: I've been doing some slip-catching for a while. I can hear Virat laugh there. Good to get some catches, and it is important to hold those catches. Especially if you're fielding in the slips for Kuldeep, it isn't easy to read his hands. It is important to know when he was going to bowl that googly and it's important to be ready for it. Very clinical right from the start. After losing two wickets, I had mentioned about having a big partnership and that was a game-changing one. These partnerships help us stay in the game for longer and get big totals. Rayudu and I did that in the middle. Heartening to see the way we bowled. It was a long time coming, this kind of performance from the bowlers. The spinners were spinning it, the pacers were swinging it, so all is well.

Jason Holder, WI captain: We didn't play well enough today. We allowed them to score too many. Lost wickets up front, and didn't bat well enough. Didn't get enough momentum. You try not to get run-out, you try to build a partnership up front, and that didn't happen. We had to do a lot to rebuild, but that never happened.

Khaleel Ahmed: It was there in my mind that there would be some moisture in the wicket given that we would bowl under lights and I would try to swing it. Once I got my line, I tried to persist with it. I am working on my bowling with Bharat Arun sir since I have been with the Indian team. I have been practicing a lot and implemented it today. I was bringing it into him (Samuels) and then all of a sudden I bowled the out-swinger to trap him. I appeal sometimes out of excitement and also feel that I am having the batsman under pressure.


Twitter Reactions:


Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Boria Majumdar

Gaurav Kapur

ICC

Harsha Bhogle

Mohandas Menon

VVS Laxman

Mohammad Kaif

Harbhajan Singh

Aakash Chopra

Rajneesh Gupta

Umang Pabari

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ambati Rayudu Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Who said what 
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India Vs West Indies Second ODI: One natural change for...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, 2nd Test: Who Said What
RELATED STORY
West Indies in India: History of the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Today
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us