India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a comprehensive win in the fourth ODI, the Indian team will be looking to win the series by winning the final ODI. The last ODI of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

India are leading 2-1 in the five-match ODI series that also witnessed a tie in the second game. So it will be a must-win game for both the teams. West Indies will surely want to level the series by winning the last ODI.

Match Date: 1 November 2018

Venue : Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Time : 1:30 P.M. Local Time

Expected Playing XI

India

It is very unlikely that the Indian team will tinker with their winning combination.

Expected XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey

West Indies

They might play Sunil Ambris in place Chanderpaul Hemraj.

Expected Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj/Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmeyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt.), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Fabien Allen, Kemar Roach.

Squad: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Greenfield International Stadium pitch will be flat and the match is expected to be high scoring. So try to take more batsmen.

Wicket Keeper: Shai Hope

Based on their current form Shai Hope will be a better choice for the wicketkeeper spot instead of MS Dhoni. Hope has scored consistently for the West Indian team in the series while Dhoni hasn't played any good knock in the series. So Shai Hope can bring more points with his batting than Dhoni. But when it comes to keeping, none can match the level of Dhoni. Overall Hope will be a better choice.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell

Virat Kohli has hit three centuries in the series so far and he is in a kind of form that he might score the fourth century in the last ODI as well. You can't keep him out of your fantasy XI at any cost.

Rohit has two 150+ scores to his name in the series and if he somehow manages to cross the 30 run mark, he can play another big knock. So he should be there in your fantasy XI.

Shikhar Dhawan has failed to convert the starts into big knocks but he is a very good ODI batsman and should play a big inning in this match. Shimron Hetmyer has impressed everyone with his attacking batting in the series and he has been a consistent performer for West Indies. He can score big in this match as well. Rovman Powell has been failed in the series but he is a good batsman and can bring some points with his bowling as well.

So you can pick these five batsmen in your fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Jason Holder and Fabian

Jason Holder has been very poor with the ball in the series but he has battled well in all the matches. So if not with his bowling he will surely fetch points for you with his batting. Fabian Allen has made his debut in the last match. He is a good all-rounder and can score some useful points for you with his all-round skills.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmad, Ashley Nurse

Jasprit Bumrah is the best limited overs bowler at the moment and has performed well in the series. He can easily pick some wickets at death and can score points. Kuldeep Yadav is a consistent wicket-taker for India and can pick 2-3 wickets in the match.

Being a left arm pacer, Khaleel brings variety to the Indian bowling attack. He is a very good bowler and bowled really well in the last match. Ashley Nurse is a good spinner and can bat as well. So he can bring some points for you.

Choices of Captain and Vice-Captain :

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.