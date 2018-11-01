×
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Five unnoticed things from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    01 Nov 2018, 17:49 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies 5th ODI win

India completed a comprehensive series win over Windies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram with a nine-wicket win. The home team secured the series with a dominating result of 3-1. The final match turned out to be a one-sided affair which lasted for just 47 overs in total.

In the first ever ODI at the new venue, the Windies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat first. The tourists lost their top two wickets very early and were pushed to the backfoot straightaway. Marlon Samuels (24) and Jason Holder (25) showed fight with the bat but Windies eventually folded up for 104 runs.

India did lose the opener Shikhar Dhawan early but captain Virat Kohli handled the situation extremely well alongside Rohit Sharma. Both the batsmen received reprieves on the bowling of Oshane Thomas and made the most of it. Rohit was belligerent at the end and finished with 63 from 56 balls while Virat remained not out on 33 from 29 balls. 

Here are five Unnoticed things from the match:

#5 Virat Kohli misses out on the toss whitewash


Image result for India vs West Indies 5th ODI

In the Test tour of England, Virat Kohli was unlucky for constantly losing the toss. By calling the incorrect side of the coin, Virat lost out on the advantage of choosing first and India’s problems were compounded as the English made the best use of the conditions.

Virat’s fortunes were reversed in this ODI series against Windies, though. Astonishingly, the Indian captain managed to win all four tosses in the first four matches. India of course, won two of these matches and one was tied while one was won by Windies.

Today, Virat had the distinction of becoming the only Indian captain to win all the five tosses of a bilateral series at home. Previously Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni had won all tosses of the series but these were played outside India. However, breaking the streak, Jason Holder won the toss today and decided to bat first.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
