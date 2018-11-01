India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Hits and Misses

India continued their domination over windies, as they annihilated windies by chasing down the target with 38 overs to spare. Jason holder won his first toss of the series and chose to bat first. They got off to a horrible start losing Kieran Powell in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah also opened his account with a beautiful in-swinger to Shai Hope.

They couldn't come out of the trouble as wickets kept tumbling at both the ends. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav kept the pressure in the middle overs with Pitch providing assistance to them due to the presence of dampness. Khaleel Ahmed continued his good form picking up 2 crucial wickets and dent the Windies batting line up.

Chasing a modest total of 105, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early as he dragged a pacy delivery onto the stumps off Oshane Thomas. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued piling misery on the opposition as they chased down 105 in just 12 overs.

Rohit scored a stroke-filled 50 with five boundaries & three maximums and in the process became the second ever Indian to hit 200 sixes in ODI only behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has 218 sixes.

Here are some of the hits and misses from the match:

#1 Miss - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's dismal form continued as he was bowled off an inside edge for just 6. Dhawan had a great opportunity to score some runs as India were chasing a paltry score of 105.

Had he scored a fifty or even stayed not out at the end of the chase, it would have given him a world of confidence as the conditions and the pitch was favourable for bowlers. Also, his nemesis in this series off-spinner Ashley Nurse was ruled out of the series with a torn shoulder muscle.

He could have played a handy inning but only to be bowled in the same way as he did in the first ODI. Big Oshane Thomas did the damage on both occasions hurrying in him up with his pace. Dhawan having lost his lost in the Test side have to score in the T20 series as the talented KL Rahul has been warming the benches. Although it isn’t alarming for the left-hander, he has to do well to regain the confidence.

