×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Hits and Misses

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
449   //    01 Nov 2018, 19:00 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies 5th ODI Thiruvananthapuram

India continued their domination over windies, as they annihilated windies by chasing down the target with 38 overs to spare. Jason holder won his first toss of the series and chose to bat first. They got off to a horrible start losing Kieran Powell in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah also opened his account with a beautiful in-swinger to Shai Hope.

They couldn't come out of the trouble as wickets kept tumbling at both the ends. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav kept the pressure in the middle overs with Pitch providing assistance to them due to the presence of dampness. Khaleel Ahmed continued his good form picking up 2 crucial wickets and dent the Windies batting line up.

Chasing a modest total of 105, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early as he dragged a pacy delivery onto the stumps off Oshane Thomas. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued piling misery on the opposition as they chased down 105 in just 12 overs.

Rohit scored a stroke-filled 50 with five boundaries & three maximums and in the process became the second ever Indian to hit 200 sixes in ODI only behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has 218 sixes.

Here are some of the hits and misses from the match:

#1 Miss - Shikhar Dhawan


Image result for Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's dismal form continued as he was bowled off an inside edge for just 6. Dhawan had a great opportunity to score some runs as India were chasing a paltry score of 105.

Had he scored a fifty or even stayed not out at the end of the chase, it would have given him a world of confidence as the conditions and the pitch was favourable for bowlers. Also, his nemesis in this series off-spinner Ashley Nurse was ruled out of the series with a torn shoulder muscle.

He could have played a handy inning but only to be bowled in the same way as he did in the first ODI. Big Oshane Thomas did the damage on both occasions hurrying in him up with his pace. Dhawan having lost his lost in the Test side have to score in the T20 series as the talented KL Rahul has been warming the benches. Although it isn’t alarming for the left-hander, he has to do well to regain the confidence.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 6 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Who said what 
RELATED STORY
India Vs WI 5th ODI: Dhoni at the brink of a couple of...
RELATED STORY
India Vs West Indies Second ODI: One natural change for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Today
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us