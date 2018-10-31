×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
415   //    31 Oct 2018, 13:25 IST

Khaleel Ahmed was a surprise package for Hosts
Khaleel Ahmed was a surprise package for Hosts

After an unexpected defeat in the third ODI, India roared back to inflict a massive 224-run defeat on the Windies at Brabourne to take an unsurpassable 2-1 lead in the series. Now, the Caribbean team will be hoping to share series honours, when they take on the hosts in the fifth ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 1.

India have hosted Windies in 54 completed bilateral ODI fixtures and have won 26 of those with the Carribean side slightly ahead on 27 wins while the one ended in a tie. In fourth ODI, electing to bat first, Riding on the twin centuries of Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu, the Men in Blue propelled to a mammoth 377/5.

The Windies, in reply, got off to a terrible start and were eventually bowled out for 153 in the 37th over to earn their second highest defeat in ODIs.


India

After failing to hold their nerve at Visakhapatnam and conceding a convincing victory to the Windies at Pune, India silenced their critics in Mumbai with a clinical performance. They outclassed their opponents in every department of the game and were simply too hot to handle the other day.


Batting

Rohit Sharma cracked an impressive 162 off 137 balls in the fourth ODI while skipper Virat Kohli hit a century in each of the first three games. These two will once again be seen performing key roles in the final ODI and lay down a similar show to dent opposition confidence before going into the shortest format.

Ambati Rayudu too has been quite consistent throughout the series with respectable scores of 22*, 73, 22 and 100 in four ODIs and he seems to a solution for India's No. 4 conundrum, at least for now. Despite impressive performances by these three, India's batting relies mostly on the top order and this might be a drawback, in case the top order fails.


Bowling

Kuldeep Yadav has been the pick of the bowlers in this series with eight wickets in three matches and the chinaman will be their go-to man during middle overs.

While Jasprit Bumrah has been constant threat to the opposition and will be expected to rattle the top order in the initial overs. Khaleel Ahmad once proved to be a surprise package for all and conquered the middle over with his mysterious variation. The 20 year will be backed up by skipper to replicate his performance.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan.


West Indies

Windies hope to avoid silly mistakes
Windies hope to avoid silly mistakes

On the flipside, the Caribbean side will be under more pressure, as the need to win this game to avoid another series defeat. Despite the loss in the previous game, they will take a cue from their performance in the first three ODI's and will aim replicate them in the final game.

Batting

The Windies had an off day on the pitch as none of their top six batsmen were able to reach the 20-run mark in the previous fixture. Man in form Shai Hope failed to get off the mark last time out, courtesy a brilliant run out by Kuldeep, While Shimron Hetmyer has scored 250 runs so far including a hundred and a fifty and the team will need these two to put strong contributions in the final game.

Apart from them, the team will also bank on the likes of Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels, other batsmen in this line-up, with the potential to score the big runs. Both failed to contribute so far and will be eager to make a mark in final ODI.

Bowling

Ashley Nurse has been the most impressive bowler for the visitors claiming five wickets at an acceptable economy of 5.97 and will be the skipper's main hope against India's daunting top order.

Kemar Roach claimed a couple of wickets last time around, but gave away too many runs in return and he will be eager to rectify that in next one. While Marlon Samuels ended third fixture with excellent figures of 3/12 and he will be expected to snare a few wickets in the middle overs.


Expected Playing XI

Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Jason Holder Greenfield Stadium Kerala
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for 4th ODI against Windies
RELATED STORY
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Key Observations
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies ODIs: 3 Things India Should Look to...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us