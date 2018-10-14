India vs West Indies: A history of the T20 matches played

Evin Lewis of the West Indies has scored two centuries against the Indians in the T20s.

India vs West Indies cricket matches, in any format, have always been an exciting affair. In recent times, though India seems to have the upper hand in the Test matches and ODIs, the same cannot be said for the T20s.

Out of the 8 T20s played between these two nations, the Windies lead the Indians 5-2, with one match ending in a No Result. In the ongoing West Indies tour of India, the hosts will try to equal the head to head count, when they take on the Windies in a 3 match T20 series.

But before the series begins, let us take a look at some of the facts and figures associated with the India-West Indies T20 matches.

· The first India vs West Indies T20 match took place in the 2009 edition of the ICC World T20 held at Lords, England.

· 3 out of the Windies' 5 victories against India have come in the ICC World T20 tournament.

· Florida, USA has hosted the most number of India-West Indies T20 matches – 2, with West Indies winning one match and the other being a No Result.

· Indians have never been able to beat the Windies in the Super 8 stage of the World T20s.

· India’s last T20 victory over the Windies came in the 2014 edition of the ICC World T20.

· The highest innings total in the India-West Indies T20 matches is 245/6. This was scored by West Indies in 2016.

· The lowest winning margin in the history of India-West Indies T20 matches is 1 run. This was also achieved by the Windies in 2016.

· Evin Lewis of the West Indies has won the highest number of Player of the Match awards in the India-West Indies T20 matches – 2.

· Evin Lewis is the only batsman to score two centuries in India-West Indies T20 matches.

· 125 scored by Evin Lewis in 2017, is the highest individual score in India-West Indies T20 matches.

· The T20 match held in Florida, USA in 2016 saw the only instance of both an Indian and a West Indies player scoring a century in the same match. KL Rahul of India scored 110 and Evin Lewis of West Indies scored 100.

· Dwayne Bravo’s 4/38 is the best performance by a bowler in the India-West Indies T20 matches. He achieved this figure in the 2009 edition of the ICC World T20.

· 2018 will be the first time that the Indians will host the Windies in a bilateral T20 series.

The 2018 series gives India a chance to take their wins to 5 against the Windies and reach a 5-5 head to head tally. But for that to happen, they need to whitewash the Windies 3-0.

It will be a difficult task considering the fact that the Windies are a different class when it comes to the T20s, especially against the Indians.