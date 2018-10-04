3 instances when KL Rahul wasted a review

K.L. Rahul and DRS - Not made for each other

India have not been too successful with the DRS while bowling or batting. In the recently concluded England Test series, India had made a total of 22 wrong DRS calls, with 11 each in batting and bowling. The 11 wrong calls in bowling were understandable in the absence of Dhoni behind the wicket as Dinesh Karthik was non-committal while Rishabh Pant was inexperienced. Again, most of the calls in bowling were more out of desperation than out of conviction.

But what was baffling was the 11 wrong calls made by India in batting. Kohli was wrong in using the DRS in the second innings of the Fourth Test when he had gloved Mooen Ali to forward short leg.

For India, while batting, the repeat offender who did not use the DRS judiciously was none other than KL Rahul.

There were 3 recent incidents when Rahul had exhausted the review for India with his indiscretion.

#1 India Vs England – Fourth Test at Southampton

In the first innings of the Fourth Test at Southampton, Rahul was batting on 19 when he was trapped in front of the wicket by Stuart Broad. Broad, as always, ran towards the wicket-keeper by way of premature celebration without looking at the umpire. It was so plumb that the umpire had no hesitation in raising his fingers.

Rahul himself was convinced that he was a goner and started his walk back towards the pavilion. The 15 seconds review time almost elapsed. Suddenly, for some strange reasons, Pujara stopped Rahul on his tracks and asked him to go for a review. Rahul gladly accepted the offer and was once again sent on his way back to the pavilion. To Rahul’s credit, he was not to be blamed on this occasion as it was Pujara who made the call and the review went horribly wrong for India. India lost the review so early in the innings.

