India vs West Indies, First Test: Player Ratings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 480 // 06 Oct 2018, 15:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lion is more dangerous in its den. After a disappointing defeat in England, India returned home and was yet again invincible at home against Windies. Winning the toss, Kohli decided to bat first as Prithvi Shaw became the 293rd Indian to represent India in Tests. KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting. KL Rahul who resurrected his form in the 5th test against England with a breath-taking century couldn’t carry on the form as he got out for a duck.

Pujara and Shaw then continued the batting and were hardly tested by the inexperienced Windies attack. Shaw meanwhile reached his first century thus becoming the third fastest to do so. Pujara got out after a well-made 86. Kohli continued his dream run as he reached his 24th century, second fastest after Sir Don Bradman. Pant blistered an 84 ball 92 that saw 8 fours and 4 sixes. Jadeja reached his maiden century and mandatory sword celebration took place at the centre after which India declared at 649-9.

Windies in their reply were totally outplayed as they were reduced for 94-6 at the end of day 2. They started with a positive intent the next day as Chase and Paul found boundaries at regular intervals. The partnership was broken by Ashwin and it was just a matter of time for India to clean the tail. Windies were bowled out for paltry 181.

India had a mammoth lead of 468 runs and enforced the follow-on. India continued their domination in the second innings as the Windies batsmen were baffled at the middle. Powell tried his best to counter-attack before falling at 83. None of the other batsmen could stand against the Indian attack as they were bundled out for just 196 runs. India defeated Windies by innings and 272 runs, the biggest win for India in Tests.

India

1. Prithvi Shaw – 8/10

The debutant had a dream start to his career as he went on to score a century.

2. KL Rahul – 3/10

KL Rahul was out for a duck in the first innings and couldn’t better his score as India needn’t bat the second time.

3. C Pujara – 7/10

Pujara had a good outing as he made 86 runs in the first innings and it would have been better if he had converted it to a century.

4. V Kohli – 8/10

The King was too good for the mediocre Windies attack as he scored his 24th test ton. He also completed 1000 runs in 2018.

5. A Rahane – 6/10

The vice-captain got a good start but couldn’t carry it forward. Rahane added 41 runs to the score.

6. R Pant – 7.5/10

Pant continued his aggressive approach as he smashed the Windies bowlers across the ground. His 84 ball 92 runs contained 8 fours and 4 sixes.

7. R Jadeja – 7.5/10

The Saurashtra player had a dream outing as he scored his maiden century. He was equally good with the ball as he had 4 scalps to his name.

8. R Ashwin – 7/10

Ashwin removed 6 Windies batsmen in total and continued his fine run in Tests.

9. K Yadav – 7/10

The chinaman had a good match as he got his first fifer in Tests in second innings.

10. U Yadav – 5/10

The pacer didn’t have many things to do as the spin trio were enough for the opponents. He scalped just one wicket in first innings and went wicketless in the second innings.

11. Md. Shami – 5.5/10

Shami was perfect in his line and length. He took 2 wickets in the first innings for 22 runs but went wicketless in the second innings.

1 / 2 NEXT