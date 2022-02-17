India vs West Indies: Hits and Flops as India wins the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead

After a clean sweep in the ODI series, India have continued their winning streak against the West Indies after defeating them in the first T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After being put in to bat first, West Indies did get off to a pretty good start despite the possible threat of an initial swing by Indian seamers. Kyle Mayer (31 off 24) smashed seven boundaries to take West Indies' score to 44 in the powerplay.

The duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal did exceptionally well to chip in with wickets regularly and keep the Caribbean batters at bay. The visitors, however, recovered well in the last five overs, pinching 61 runs. Nicholas Pooran, who took his time to get going, top-scored for his side with 43-ball 61 as the West Indies piled up a moderate total of 157-7.

The two swashbuckling openers in Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave India an emphatic start to their chase. Sharma operated at an immaculate strike rate of 210.5 and smashed four boundaries and three sixes for his 19-ball 40.

However, India were made to sweat after the first five overs. The Windies spinners bowled well to contain the Indian batters in the middle overs. However, a match-winning partnership of 48* between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer took the hosts home in the penultimate over.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the first T20I between India and West Indies.

#4 Flop - Rishabh Pant (India)

Rishabh Pant during the first T20I vs West Indies.

The team's vice-captain didn't have a great game on Wednesday. While Rishabh Pant had nothing major to contribute with the gloves, he threw his wicket at a crucial juncture.

Coming to bat at No. 4 following Kishan's dismissal, Pant had an ideal opportunity to bat through the innings and take his side home. He started his innings with some quick running between the wickets, taking three doubles.

However, in an attempt to up the ante, Pant gave away his wicket while playing a cheeky shot on the on-side. Sheldon Cotrell got the wicket as the left-hander tried to hoick off a short-pitched delivery on his ribcage. He didn't get the desired connection with the bat and ended up spooning the ball at short fine-leg.

Following his dismissal, Pant was visibly livid with himself as his team were left reeling at 114-4.

#3 Hit - Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (India)

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer built a match-winning partnership in the first T20I [P.C: BCCI].

The two flamboyant batters in Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer shone in the first T20I with their vital cameos.

Though the West Indies clawed back with four wickets inside seven overs, India's chase wasn't derailed thanks to an unbeaten 48-run partnership between the duo.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda wickets with 7 balls to spare in the first T20I



The hosts go - up in the three-match series



📸 BCCI



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Venkatesh Iyer (24) make sure that they take India home as they beat West Indies bywickets with 7 balls to spare in the first T20IThe hosts goup in the three-match series📸 BCCI Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Venkatesh Iyer (24) make sure that they take India home as they beat West Indies by 6️⃣ wickets with 7 balls to spare in the first T20I 🙌The hosts go 1️⃣-0️⃣ up in the three-match series 👏 📸 BCCI#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/d9kRhp35sK

Suryakumar showcased his expansive repertoire of shots and kept chalking up crucial boundaries consistently. Iyer, on the other hand, polished off the chase with his sparkling unbeaten cameo. The left-hander stamped his authority with a thumping blow on mid-wicket - the winning shot of the game.

Suryakumar and Iyer remained unbeaten at 34* and 24*, respectively. The right-hander smashed five fours and a six while the all-rounder mustered two boundaries and a match-clinching maximum.

#2 Flop - Odean Smith (West Indies)

Odean Smith during the first T20I vs India [P.C: BCCI]

Fresh from his impressive performances in the ODI series, Odean Smith failed to inspire in the shortest format. Though he didn't have much time to do anything with the bat, scoring four runs in four deliveries, he failed miserably with the ball.

Rohit Sharma smashed two fours and as many sixes in Smith's very first over. The ₹6 crore Punjab Kings pacer didn't manage to get his line and length correct and conceded 22 runs in his first over.

Keiron Pollard then brought in Smith after nine overs. When the Caribbean spinners embarked on a likely comeback into the game with two quick wickets of Kishan and Kohli, Smith again leaked runs.

The right-armer gave away nine runs in his second over. He bowled a friendly-paced short ball outside off stump which Suryakumar Yadav eased away to four with a ramp shot. In his two overs of the game, Smith gave away 31 runs at a poor economy of 15.5 runs per over.

#1 Hit - Ravi Bishnoi (India)

Ravi Bishnoi vs West Indies in the first ODI [P.C: BCCI]

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi made a terrific start to his international career and was India's best bowler on Wednesday.

The 21-year old, though, kicked off the game in a nervy fashion as he stepped on the boundary cushion while taking a catch at long-off. He even bowled as many as three wide deliveries in his first over.

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvWI Debutant @bishnoi0056 is adjudged Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 2/17. Debutant @bishnoi0056 is adjudged Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 2/17.@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/Dccu6EQSII

Bishnoi, however, made a strong comeback, picking up two wickets in his second over. The leg-spinner trapped Roston Chase in front of the wicket before sending the dangerous Rovman Powell back to the pavilion with a flighted googly.

Bishnoi impressed big time on his debut, fizzing the ball through and bamboozling the opposition batters. The majority of his deliveries were googlies, which Caribbean batters failed to read most of the time.

The Rajasthan-born spinner ended his debut game with exceptional figures of 4-0-17-2. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

