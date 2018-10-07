×
India vs West Indies: Milestones and Records that can be achieved in the 2nd Test Match

247   //    07 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST

Image result for India vs west indies
Not an eventful start for the West Indiies

The first of the two-match Test Series got underway in Rajkot and was over inside 3 days with Team India dominating the visitors in all the departments of the game. Three players scored centuries for the host team while the West Indies failed to put up a fight either with the bat nor the ball. 

The Indian team recorded their largest win over any opposition int surpassing their recent margin of victory against Afghanistan in the latter's maiden Test outing. The 2nd Test appears to be in no way different as the West Indies team is mostly inexperienced and does not seem to have the same talent like that of the English team which defeated India comprehensively in comparatively different, and in far more tougher conditions.

But the visitors will want to put a much more disciplined performance to get some confidence ahead of their much more favorite format of the game which will see the return of some of their biggest stars going around.

The build-up to the series was enough to say that this won't be competitive but we will look at some of the milestones and records that could occur in the 2nd and the last Test match of the series.

#5 Ashwin getting another Man of the Series award

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
The spinning wizard.

Ravichandran Ashwin has not been in the best of forms in recent times and struggled as the series progressed in England despite starting the tour on a positive note. But he has the opportunity to come to his own self in the ongoing home series against the West Indies. 

Ashwin has been one of the best performers for India since he made his Test debut and along with the likes of Kohli, Pujara, Rahane, Jadeja, and others he has taken the Indian team to what it is today.

Over the years, Ashwin has been the main contributor to many of India's series-winning performances particularly in the Asian conditions with as many as 8 Man of the Series awards which is an Indian record. He can add to that tally and become the 2nd most in the history of Test cricket jointly with the South African great Kallis.


