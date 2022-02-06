India vs West Indies ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on February 6, 2022.

Indian selectors announced a strong 18-member squad for the exciting ODI series, but with several players contracting the virus, they added Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Ishan Kishan to the ODI squad. Fortunately, apart from the quarantined players, other Indian cricketers tested negative and they are having full-fledged practice sessions.

West Indies will be eager to continue their winning momentum after defeating England 3-2 in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series. With the Caribbeans not getting to play many ODI games, this three-match series will be crucial for deciding the team setup for the 2023 World Cup.

Head-to-head record: IND vs WI in ODIs

India and West Indies have played a total of 133 ODI matches so far, with India winning 64 games and the Caribbeans taking 63 victories. Four encounters ended without a result and two ended as a tie.

The two sides last met in a three-match ODI series way back in December 2019 when India won the series 2-1.

IND vs WI ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: February 6

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM

2nd ODI: February 9

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: February 11

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 1:30 PM

IND vs WI ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the IND vs WI ODI series:

India: Star Sports and Hotstar

USA & Canada: Hotstar

IND vs WI ODI Series 2022 Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee