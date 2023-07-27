India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, India and West Indies will engage in three ODIs from 27 July to August 1, 2023.

While Sanju Samson regained his spot in the squad, the Rohit Sharma-led side will miss the services of KL Rahul, Jaspreet Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer. Yuzvendra Chahal has been added back to the squad, and Mukesh Kumar will be making his ODI debut after previously playing his first Test against the same opposition.

Ahead of the ODI series, Mohammad Siraj has been given a rest to manage his workload in preparation for the 2023 World Cup. India are unlikely to look for a replacement for Siraj, as they already have the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their lineup.

Meanwhile, the Windies team has brought back Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas for the ODI series. However, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder will not be available for selection, and Keemo Paul is out due to injury.

The team will see the return of pacer Jayden Seales and Yannic Cariah after their rehabilitation from surgery. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has recovered from his lower-back injury and is also back in the squad.

India vs West Indies Head to Head in ODI:

In the head-to-head ODI encounters between India (IND) and the West Indies (WI), they have played a total of 139 matches. India has been slightly more successful in this rivalry, winning 70 matches, while the West Indies have emerged victorious in 63 matches.

In July 2022, India achieved a clean sweep against the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, July 27

1st ODI - India vs West Indies, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 07:00 PM

Saturday, July 29

2nd ODI - India vs West Indies, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 07:00 PM

Tuesday, August 01

3rd ODI - India vs West Indies, Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, 07:00 PM

India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode

Carribean: FlowSports, Rush, SportsMax

United States: ESPN, and ESPN+

United Kingdom & Ireland: BT Sport

Sub-Suharan Africa: Supersport

Singapore: Singtel

Middle East & North Africa: Etisalat

Canada: ATN

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd/Tofee App

Others: Windies Youtube Channel

India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

West Indies

Shai Hope (C&WK), Rovman Powell (VC), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas