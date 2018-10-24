India vs West Indies, Second ODI: Player Ratings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 24 Oct 2018, 22:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The second ODI of the series between India and Windies was no less than a nail-biter. The match resulted in a tie and rightly so as none of the team deserved to lose.

It all started when India won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked like a very dry pitch. After losing both the openers cheaply Virat and Rayadu stitched together a century stand to get the team out of trouble.

After the wicket of Rayadu, Virat single-handedly carried the Indian innings as Windies chipped in with wickets at regular intervals. India ended their innings at 321-6 with Virat alone contributing 157 off them.

Windies started their chase positively with their openers playing some good cameos but after the introduction of Kuldeep, they lost the track of their chase. In came the man who rescued them in the first innings, Shimron Hetmyer. He laid a perfect base for Windies to win but it was not to be.

Though Shai Hope tried his very best to get Windies over the line, but all his effort resulted in a tie, giving us an edge of the seat thriller. So let us have a look at how each and every player performed in the match:

India

1. Shikhar Dhawan (4/10)

The southpaw got India off to a blazing start on a pitch where the ball was stopping and turning. He scored 29 off 30 balls but could not continue further as he fell prey to Ashley Nurse, the off-spinner.

2. Rohit Sharma (2/10)

The Hitman had a disappointing outing in the second ODI as he perished after scoring just 4 runs. He was not able to replicate any of the heroics of his previous innings. Though he took a good catch in slips.

3. Virat Kohli (10/10)

The Indian captain was at his usual best as he smashed all records reaching 10,000 run mark. Virat scored 157 off 129 balls smashing the Windies all over the park. He started wisely by nudging singles around the ground and later on shifted gears towards the end. What was on display was an absolute masterclass by the modern day master.

4. Ambati Rayudu (8/10)

The expected solution to India’s No.4 problem, Ambati Rayadu, showed everyone why the captain showed faith in him. He came in at a time when India were struggling and played a classic knock, rotating the strike and changing gears towards the end. Although he could not go on to make a century but made a significant contribution of 73 runs.

5. MS Dhoni (4.5/10)

Another failure for the Indian wicketkeeper was on show in Vishakhapatnam. Dhoni came in at a perfect stage after a good partnership between Virat and Rayadu but he could not capitalize on the opportunity and was dismissed after scoring 20 off 25 balls.

6. Rishabh Pant (5/10)

Just when it looked like Pant was going to dominate Windies today, he missed a straight delivery from Marlon Samuels and was given out LBW scoring 17 off 13 balls. A lot more fireworks were expected from the young sensation.

7. Ravindra Jadeja (6/10)

The Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, had an off day with the bat. He could not get himself going towards the latter half of the innings scoring just 13 off 14 deliveries. With the ball, Jadeja came back strong in the second spell and built some good pressure. He gave 49 runs in his 10 overs but went wicketless.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5/10)

The leggie, Yuzvendra Chahal, did not have the best day in the office as he was being hit all around the park by the Windies batsmen. But Chahal came back good and bowled a very good third last over of the innings, giving away just 2 runs. He conceded a total of 63 runs and took 1 wicket.

9. Kuldeep Yadav (7.5/10)

Kuldeep, playing the first match of the series, was very aggressive in his spell. He took 3 wickets at the expense of 67 runs. The chinaman took wickets at crucial junctures in the match as the Windies found him hard to read. He could have cut down on the bad balls he bowled which resulted in leakage of some extra runs.

10. Umesh Yadav (3/10)

Umesh was the most disappointing among all the Indian bowlers. He leaked runs at a very heavy rate which eventually cost India the match. He gave away 79 runs and was not able to defend 13 runs in the last over.

11. Mohammad Shami (6.5/10)

.Mohammad Shami, the lead Indian pacer in this attack, did not perform to his potential initially but came back strong at the death. Shami nailed his Yorkers and mixed them perfectly with short balls. His figures read 10-0-59-1.

1 / 2 NEXT