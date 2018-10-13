×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned from Day 2

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    13 Oct 2018, 17:43 IST

The second day of tests was an absorbing one between West Indies and India
The second day of tests was an absorbing one between West Indies and India

In an absorbing second day of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies at Hyderabad, both the teams were in the game for an equally good period of time.

Riding on the back of Umesh Yadav's quick spell in the morning, India wrapped up West Indies for merely 311 runs. Yadav registered his best figures of 6 for 88 in Test cricket and his only second 5-wicket haul in his career. However, later in the day in the second session, it was for the first time that the visitors looked to dominate with the ball in the entire series.

Jason Holder and Co. struck thrice in the Post-Lunch session to push India on to the backfoot with a prized scalp of Virat Kohli for just 45. But the bowling group failed to capitalize as the partnership between Rahane and Pant helped India end the day with a slight edge over the visitors.

India still has the batting to follow with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin equally capable of scoring runs in such conditions. The duo saw the third session unscathed as India went into stumps with 308 runs for the loss of 4 wickets still trailing by 3 runs in the first innings.

Here's a look at three things we learned from the play on Day 2:

#3. West Indies missed their skipper at Rajkot severely


Jason Holder
Jason Holder

Jason Holder, the skipper is the vital cog in the wheel for the West Indies, especially in the longest form of the game. The 26-year old might be young but boasts of enough experience in this format of the game. He's a crucial player for his side not only as a skipper but also as an all-rounder who adds a great amount of value to his side, both with bat and ball.

The visitors severely missed his services in the first Test as they were decimated by the hosts and were a no match to the Virat Kohli-led side. Windies looked in all sorts of trouble at Rajkot as Holder's absence was visibly felt. In this game, he contributed with the bat yesterday and even got the wicket of Kohli and Rahul with the ball.







1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 things learned from Day 1
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 3 things we learned from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things we learnt from Day 2...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 Things you may have...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
WIN 311/10
IND 308/4 (81.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail Windies by 3 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us