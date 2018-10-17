India vs West Indies: Three players who might be added to India's squad after second ODI

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 132 // 17 Oct 2018, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

India made a strong start to the home series against West Indies by registering a 2-0 win in Test series. West Indies is though currently a struggling Test nation, which was quite visible in both the matches.

They might appear quite different in the shorter format, owing to the type of cricket they prefer the most. India on another hand would like to settle the squad for upcoming World Cup by trying multiple options.

Due to this, India has announced the squad for only first two ODIs. So, there might be a few new additions or changes in the team for the rest of the three matches. Meanwhile, the 50-over domestic tourney-Vijay, Hazare Trophy is about to end and it has already been witness to some phenomenal performances.

In this article, we have tried to find who among these performers and other watchful players could make it to India's squad for last three West Indies ODIs:

#1 Prithvi Shaw

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - India v Papua New Guinea

India's latest batting sensation- Prithvi Shaw- was the talk of the Test series and he might soon get a go in the limited overs cricket as well. He has so far performed extremely well in every single given opportunity.

With three centuries and six fifties, Prithvi averages over 43 and is one run away to complete 1000-run mark in the 23 List-A matches. These numbers indicate that he could be equally impressive with the white-ball cricket at the highest level if given the chance.

Simultaneously, he has been exceptional for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He has scored four consecutive fifty-plus scores in the tourney including a century. He could well get included in India's ODI squad after 2nd ODI. If he performs well, we might later see him as the third opener in the World Cup squad.

#2 Shahbaz Nadeem

England Lions v India A - Day Two

The Bihar born left-arm orthodox spinner, Shahbaz Nadeem has been the most successful bowler in Indian domestic circuit from past couple of years, but unluckily he is yet to make the international debut.

The current highest wicket-taker of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shahbaz has been among wickets consistently in both First-class and List-A cricket. His recent record-breaking 8/10 spell against Rajasthan has brought him into the limelight and strengthened his case for the international debut.

With World Cup schedule next year, India would surely like to try a few more options in the spin department as well. So, Shahbaz might finally complete his dream of representing the country in the last three West Indies ODIs.

#3 Varun Aaron

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 5

Varun Aaron- do you remember the name? One of the quickest seen Indian bowlers, Varun once used to touch the 150kmp/h on a regular basis, however, the inconsistent performances and a few injuries flipped him out of the scene.

The Jharkhand pacer though is hitting the headlines again for the decent show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 16 wickets in 7 matches, Varun is among the highest wicket-takers of the tourney.

He still bowls at a good pace and India might try him out in Windies ODIs as to see if he still has some cricket left in him. He could later be handy in Australia or in the upcoming World Cup, as both these venues are known for seaming conditions.