India vs West Indies: Which Indian player in the current squad has the most runs against West Indies in ODIs

India will take on West Indies in a 3-match ODI series. It will take place in Ahmedabad. The matches will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

Once the ODIs are over, the two teams will head over to eastern India and will be involved in a three-match T20 International series in Kolkata. After a disappointing series against South Africa, the Indian side will be keen to set the record straight against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma is back to lead the team and will be keen to leave his imprint on this side. However, there was bad news in the Indian camp just before the series. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini have all tested positive for Covid-19.

This will put a lot of focus on captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - the two batters who will need to step up and get the job done. It has not been a good few months for Virat Kohli.

Despite the 'poor form' that has been associated with him, Kohli has been a superb performer in ODIs. As far as numbers are concerned, he is India's leading run-scorer against West Indies.

India vs West Indies: What do the numbers say?

India vs West Indies: Can Kohli notch up his 71st century

Former India captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in ODIs against West Indies. In 38 innings, he has scored 2235 runs. Sachin Tendulkar is at second place in this list with 1573 runs in 39 innings. Newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma comes in at the third place with 1523 runs in 31 innings.

Apart from the number of runs, Virat Kohli also tops the charts as far as his number of centuries are concerned. Against the West Indies, he has nine centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries. He is followed by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid with three centuries each.

Kohli was axed as India's white-ball captain after the T20 World Cup and then stepped down as India's Test skipper post the South Africa series. However, he is now focused on staying fit and scoring runs for his side.

"Now as a batsman maybe you have more things to contribute to the team. You can make the team win more. So take pride in that. You don't need to be a captain to be a leader. As simple as that," he said in a recent interview.

Also Read Article Continues below

With an average of 72 and with a strike-rate of 97.34, Virat Kohli will be keen to notch up his 71st international century. It needs to be mentioned here that a century has eluded Kohli for more than two years now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy