×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not playing the first T20I against Windies

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
601   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:41 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India are currently taking on the Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series, being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in Virat Kohli's absence, won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Blue have got off to the best possible start, reducing the strong Windies batting line-up to 29-3 in 5 overs. While Shai Hope was dismissed run-out, Denesh Ramdin and the dangerous Shimron Hetymer were dismissed by Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

India decided to go into the match with three pacers in the form of Umesh, Bumrah, and Khaleel Ahmed and two spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. It was quite surprising to see that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named in the 12-man squad yesterday, was not included in the playing XI.

However, Rohit Sharma revealed that Bhuvneshwar had a gastric complaint due to which he did not take the field and opted to stay back at the hotel.

Here is the playing XI for today's game:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Bhuvneshwar would have most likely been a part of the playing XI in place of either Khaleel Ahmed or Umesh Yadav.

Kumar has had a decent year so far, despite a few ups and downs and an injury problem as well. He was unlucky to miss out on India's Test series against England, which they lost 3-1. However, he came back strong and played a big role in India's Asia Cup success.

He will look to make a comeback in the 2nd T20I and get back into his groove. After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series against the Windies, India will travel to Australia.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
India announce final 12 for first T20I against Windies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Players who might be rested...
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted Playing XI against Windies for 1st T20I
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why West Indies might dominate India in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, ODI Series 2018: 3 areas of concern...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies T20I Series 2018: Analysing India’s...
RELATED STORY
4 Talking Points For India Ahead Of T20Is Against Windies
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for final 3 ODIs against West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 12/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
India need 98 runs to win from 17.4 overs
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us