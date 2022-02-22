Stats: India vs West Indies in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

When it comes to the Women's Cricket World Cup, India have absolutely dominated the West Indies. India have won all six matches they have played against the Caribbean side.

The first time the two sides met in the tournament was in 1993. There has only been one instance where 200-plus runs were scored in an innings in matches between these two teams (India in 2013).

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs West Indies matches at the World Cup

289/6 by India in 2013 is the highest team total.

83 all-out by West Indies in 1997 is the lowest team total.

by West Indies in 1997 is the lowest team total. 194 runs scored by Anju Jain of India is the most number of runs scored by a player.

106* by Smriti Mandhana of India in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Smriti Mandhana of India in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. 2 centuries have been scored in matches between both these teams. Both have been scored by Indians - Smriti Mandhana and Thirush Kamini.

3 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All three have been scored by India.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All three have been scored by India. 2 half-centuries scored by Anju Jain is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

6 wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/21 by Purnima Choudhary of India in 1997 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is also the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

6 dismissals by Anju Jain of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Anju Jain of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 4 dismissals by Sulakshana Naik (India) in 2009 and Sushma Verma (India) in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

