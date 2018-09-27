Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West Indies series

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
324   //    27 Sep 2018, 16:12 IST

Enter caption

India's settled opener in all the three formats, Shikhar Dhawan regained his form in the Asia Cup after going through a dark phase in England. The southpaw has already scored a couple of centuries in the tournament so far.

However, a report released earlier today said that Dhawan will probably miss out the West Indies Test series, creating a slot for newcomers. Another opener Prithvi Shaw who accompanied the team in last two England Tests is expected to make his debut in the series.

Meanwhile, apart from him, India might look out for a few other openers before finalizing the squad. The selection committee was originally scheduled to announce the same on Wednesday, which though was postponed due to the Asia Cup final.

In this piece, we have tried to find the best possible replacements for Dhawan in the series:

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal is one of the famous faces of Indian domestic cricket, however, he has been unlucky to have not represented the country internationally yet.

Averaging 50.85 in List A while 49.92 in First-class cricket, Agarwal was the highest run-getter in both Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2017-18 seasons. Mayank made 1160 in the four-dayers and 723 runs in the one-day tournament.

The 27-year-old recently had an unforgettable stint with India A as well. He scored few match-winning knocks, guiding his team to the title triumph in the Quadrangular Series last month.

In spite of these swashbuckling performances, Agarwal hasn't been picked by national selectors for any of the formats yet. With Dhawan expected to be dropped from the West Indies Test series, Mayank could finally make it to the team.

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
