India vs Western Australia XI, Warm-up Match 2: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

India and Western Australia XI are set to lock horns in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (October 13) at the W.A.C.A. in Perth.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the opening match by 13 runs on Monday (October 10). After opting to bat first, the Men in Blue scored 158 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav hit three fours and as many sixes in his 35-ball 52.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda also played useful cameos of 27 and 22, respectively. Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts. Rohit and Rishabh Pant got out in single digits.

Western Australia made a poor start to their run-chase after being reduced to 12 for the loss of four wickets in 2.5 overs. Aaron Hardie and Ashton Turner failed to open their accounts while Cameron Bancroft scored 22 off 15.

Sam Fanning scored a 53-ball 59 but his efforts were in vain. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets for six runs for the visitors while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece. Harshal Patel picked up a wicket but was expensive.

India vs Western Australia XI Match Details

Match: India vs Western Australia XI, Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 13, Thursday, 04.00 PM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A, Perth

India vs Western Australia XI Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth won't be a belter for batting and the batters will need to put in the hard yards. Scoring runs against the new ball may not be an easy task. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams.

India vs Western Australia XI Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant on Thursday with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain in Perth for the time being and the humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

India vs Western Australia XI Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia XI

D Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly.

India vs Western Australia XI Match Prediction

India won the first game without having to break too much of a sweat. Rohit Sharma's men should be able to come up trumps even in the second match.

India vs Western Australia XI Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

