×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies 2018: What Windies should do to win the second Test

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
99   //    11 Oct 2018, 10:51 IST

Jason Holder - History against him
Jason Holder - History against him

West Indies suffered their biggest defeat against India in the first Test at Rajkot when they lost by an innings and 272 runs. West Indies lost all their 20 wickets in 4 sessions of play and the match got over in 3 days.

If you take all their previous 5 defeats against India, it was all by colossal margins. A loss by 237 runs, by an innings and 92 runs, by an innings and 126 runs, by an innings and 51 runs and by an innings and 15 runs. The last time West Indies won a Test match against India was at Kingston in 2002. The last time West Indies won a Test match in India was way back in 1994 at Mohali.

Against this background, West Indies are now approaching the second Test against India at Hyderabad. Let us analyse what the Windies should do to win the second Test and level the series.

#1  Select the correct combination

The West Indies team - Low on confidence
The West Indies team - Low on confidence

West Indies went into the first Test match with 3 fast bowlers, the leg break bowler Devendra Bishoo and off-break bowler  Roston Chase. They were one slow bowler short on Indian conditions. For the second Test, fast bowlers Sherman Lewis and Keemo Paul should leave the way for Jason Holder and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jomel Warrican. James Warrican is an unknown quantity and could be used as a surprise weapon. The presence of Jason Holder would strengthen the Windies batting line up.


#2  Bat first after winning the toss

For starters, West Indies should first win the toss to win the match
For starters, West Indies should first win the toss to win the match

Should the Windies win the toss, they should have no hesitation in batting first. The forecast for the first two days of the second Test match is expected to be partly cloudy. But the West Indies should not be carried away by that. It would be difficult for the West Indies, for that matter any team in the world, to beat India in India batting second. The only option left for the West Indies is to bat first and hope for the best.


#3 Put heavy runs on the board

Going by Virat Kohli’s luck with the toss in the recent times, there is more likelihood of West Indies winning the toss and batting first. It is one thing to win the toss and totally another to convert on that opportunity big time.

The West Indies batsmen should apply themselves to put a decent total on the board in the first innings. Runs on the board would put India under pressure. In the first Test, the West Indies batsmen showed a lot of impatience which resulted in their collapse in both the innings.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A perfect mismatch
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India must make for the second Test against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Second ODI moved from Indore...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us