India vs Windies 2018, 1st T20I: Unnoticed things from the match

After a one-sided Test series and a couple of lop-sided ODIs (fourth and fifth games), the T20 series was expected to be a lot closer. Windies are the defending champions of the World T20 and they are considered specialists in the shortest format.

However, the Windies batsmen failed for the third consecutive time as they could only muster 109 in their 20 overs. All the Indian bowlers bowled really well. Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed were excellent on debut while Kuldeep Yadav, as usual, was at his best.

The Windies bowlers did make life difficult for the Indian batsmen but they just didn’t seem to have enough runs on the board. Oshane Thomas bowled a fiery spell upfront and did have India in a spot of bother. However, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Dinesh Karthik’s composed 31 took India home as they go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

Let’s look back at five unnoticed things from the game.

#5 Rohit Sharma registers most wins after first 10 T20Is as captain

It is no secret that Rohit Sharma is a very capable captain and his success with the Mumbai Indians is a testament to that fact. Every time he has led India, more often than not, he has passed out with flying colours.

Rohit has now registered 9 T20I wins which is the highest by any captain after his first 10 games as captain. Right from the time he led the side against Sri Lanka last December, he has slipped into the role really well and has shown great maturity. Every time, Virat Kohli has been rested or injured, the Mumbai batsman has been really good.

Rohit will have a chance to build on this record in the next couple of games as well as he tries to equal Virat Kohli’s win record of 10 T20I wins.

