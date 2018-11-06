India vs Windies 2018, 2nd T20I: Unnoticed things from the match

International cricket returned to Lucknow after 24 long years and the fans were treated to a Rohit Sharma special. In the second T20I against West Indies, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma struck a record fourth T20I century (most by any player in this format) as he led India to a 71-run victory.

The Mumbai opener struck 111 in 61 balls as he batted through and took India to a superb first innings score. Shikhar Dhawan contributed with a 41-ball 43 while KL Rahul who came in at No. 4 finished off the innings with a very fluent 24-ball 26 to help India get to 195 in the first innings. None of the Windies bowlers were spared as they let off the advantage after a slow start (India were 11/0 after the first 3 overs).

The Windies batsmen who were failed in the first T20I continued their dismal show as they were reduced to 124/9 in their 20 overs. Once again, none of the batsmen got going as all the Indian bowlers contributed well. India registered their first bilateral series win over the Windies and extended their T20I unbeaten run to 9 series.

Thus, let’s take a look back at some of the unnoticed things from this second T20I in Lucknow. You could have easily missed some of these.

#5 Krunal Pandya bowls a bouncer

Spinners are generally not known to bowl bouncers and we’ve rarely seen any. However, in this game, Krunal Pandya did the unthinkable as he bowled a fast bumper in his third over.

On the fourth ball of his third over, Pandya banged one in middle of the pitch and it caught Carlos Braithwaite by surprise. He ducked under it and Dinesh Karthik tried his level best to collect it but his efforts went in vain as the ball raced away for four byes. This is not the first time, Krunal has bowled a bouncer. He tried it before in an ‘A’ game against England earlier this year.

Krunal definitely surprised everyone along with the keeper as Dinesh Kartik also looked had no clue of what was coming.

