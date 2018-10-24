×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies, 2018: Five unnoticed things from the second ODI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
650   //    24 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST

In a stunning spectacle played out at Visakhapatnam where no team emerged out as a clear winner or a loser, both the teams fought with all their might. Shai Hope leads the Windies chase and was on strike for the last ball where the visitors needed five runs to win. Facing Umesh Yadav, Hope punched the final ball for a boundary and equalled the scores, hence resulting in a tied game.

India won the toss and decided to bat first on the Vizag track. After losing the successful openers, the responsibility of run-scoring fell on the shoulders of Virat Kohli and the middle order. Rayudu stood firmly in support of the captain and the duo carried India out of danger. Once Pant and Dhoni fell cheaply, Kohli stepped up with his attacking game and scored a magnificent 157 not out from 129 balls to take the team total to 321/6.

In reply, Windies openers provided a brisk start with Kieron Powell and C Hemraj firing all guns. Kuldeep Yadav brought India back into the game with two quick wickets but it was not enough. Centurion from the previous game, Shimron Hetmyer launched another ferocious attack and Shai Hope continued accumulating runs from the other end. WI needed 14 runs from the last over of Umesh Yadav, they eventually managed to equal the score and script a tie. 

Here are five things that may have gone unnoticed from tonight’s thrilling game 

#1 Windies’ Vizag connection

Enter caption

Today’s ODI was Windies’ third match at this ground. They were the only successful opposition so far which managed to defeat the hosts at this place. Even confronting an uphill task of chasing 322 runs against the mighty Indian team, WI chased with all their power and almost pulled off a miraculous win.

India had played six ODIs at this venue of Visakhapatnam before today’s game. The home team won four matches out of these while one was cancelled. India suffered only one loss at this ground prior to this match and it came against the same opponent as that of today, Windies.

In 2013 tour of India, Windies played their 2nd ODI at this venue of Vizag. India with an inning of 99 from Virat Kohli and a quick-fire 51 from MS Dhoni raised the total of 288/7 while batting first. As many as four WI batsmen struck half-centuries and with a brilliant 63 off 45 balls from Daren Sammy, the visitors won the match with two wickets remaining.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ambati Rayudu
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
5 unnoticed things from India’s scintillating victory...
RELATED STORY
India Vs West Indies Second ODI: One natural change for...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Statistical Preview ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: 5 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 West Indies Players who can...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Second ODI moved from Indore...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things you may have...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Today
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us