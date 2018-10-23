×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs Windies, ODI Series 2018: 3 areas of concern India must address in the remaining games

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
61   //    23 Oct 2018, 16:44 IST

Ambati Rayudu must be given more game time in the middle
Ambati Rayudu must be given more game time in the middle

India yet again displayed that whatever the total, they back themselves to chase it down. Despite a spirited Windies effort which yielded an imposing target of 322 runs in the first ODI of the five-match ODI series, it was easily 40-50 runs short as the hosts galloped home with 8 overs to spare.

Such is the imperious confidence and ability of the Indian batsmen in home conditions. And the Windies bowling lacked the bite and variety to cause any trouble for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on that day at Guwahati where the latter smashed his 36th ODI ton to score 140 and Rohit registered his 20th ODI century to remain unbeaten on 152 not out.

But given the fact that India without some key players especially in their bowling unit missing from the side, should their thumping win at Guwahati be completely celebrated? India as an ODI team, have some areas of concern that must be addressed before the World Cup.

India must address these areas of concern or pain points in the remaining games of the ODI series keeping the big picture- The World Cup in mind:

#3 The middle order needs to be tested in different situations

It’s a known fact that India’s biggest strength are their top three batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Irrespective of whether they are chasing or putting up a total, if one or two of these three batsmen fire, on most occasions India tend to be on the driver’s seat.

The thumping, convincing win against the Windies at Guwahati was no different - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went to register a partnership of 247 runs that pretty much won the game then and there for India.

India’s pain point has been the number 4 position and the performance of their middle order batsmen. It’s this aspect of their batting that must be given complete attention to. If it takes resting Virat Kohli from the side to ensure the middle order gets more batting time, then the team management should take that bold step.

With Virat Kohli having openly backed Ambati Rayudu to be the perfect fit for the #4 slot, he must be given at least 20-25 overs to make an impression. More importantly, the middle order including Rayudu must be tested in different situations- the pressure of chasing down a challenging total or putting up a competitive score.

With India picking Rishabh Pant in their side and with MS Dhoni going through a rough patch in recent times, this series should be used as a platform to completely test out the middle order. Put them in pressure situations and see how they react, only then would we know equipped they are keeping the World Cup in mind.

This is the main reason why one mustn’t wholeheartedly celebrate the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the chase of 323 runs. A stiff chase like that could have been the ideal opportunity to see how well Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant go about their business. They must consider not completely focussing on the series at hand. They should use this a testing platform for the World Cup. And India’s best bet of achieving that would be to rest Kohli or Rohit for the remainder of the ODI series.

Yes, everyone would want to see the likes of those two blaze the opposition but considering the fragility of the Indian middle order, they must be given much more playing time against the Windies. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
India vs Windies 2018, ODI Series: Preview, Schedule, and...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies ODI Series 2018: 5 Indian players for...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Statistical Preview ahead of...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
West Indies in India: History of the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Reasons for WI's loss in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 West Indies Players who can...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies First ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Fantasy Cricket tips and...
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us