India W vs Australia W, Women's World Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:00 IST
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
India will be under pressure to come up with the goods against Australia. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

India Women will take on Australia Women in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. Australia have won two of their three matches in the tournament so far, while one game was abandoned due to rain. As for India, they began the World Cup with two wins before going down to South Africa.

The Women in Blue have not been at their best in the tournament so far. Their batting, in particular, has been disappointing. None of the top five batters have managed to score even a half-century in the World Cup so far. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be under pressure to deliver.

Coming to the bowling, the five frontline bowlers theory backfired in the match against South Africa. Nadine de Klerk took apart Kranti Gaud at the death with ease and India had nowhere to hide. Having said that, adding depth to their bowling could come at the expense of having to shorten the batting to an extent. Given their batting woes, this could be an extremely tricky decision.

India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match being played in Visakhapatnam will begin at 3:00 PM. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 clash will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. As per an official ICC release, coverage of all Women's World Cup matches will be available in English. Also, there will be additional regional coverage for all India Women games as well as the semi-finals and the final in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

