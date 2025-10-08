India Women will face South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India have got off to an impressive start, with two wins in two games. South Africa recovered from a 10-wicket drubbing against England to beat New Zealand by six wickets.

The Women in Blue got the better of Pakistan by 88 runs in their previous match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Batting first, they were bowled out for 247 and then held Pakistan to 159. Before that, India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 59 runs [DLS method] in the tournament opener in Guwahati.

While India have registered two wins in two games, their batting performance has not been up to the mark. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues need to lift their performances with the willow. In both the matches Team India have played, the lower order has come to their rescue.

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the contest will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match will begin at 3:00 PM, while the toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 clash can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

As per an official release from the ICC, the coverage of all Women's World Cup 2025 games will be available in English. Also, there will be additional regional coverage for all India Women games and the knockouts (the semi-finals and the final) in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

