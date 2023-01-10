India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19, 9th Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Women are all set to lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the ninth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The St. Stithians College Ground in Johannesburg will host this exciting match.

Both teams registered convincing victories in their previous warm-up games. Team India defeated Australia by 18 runs, courtesy of a terrific performance from the bowlers.

Batting first, Team India could only manage 97 runs in their 20 overs as all the batters struggled to get going. However, the bowlers bowled beautifully and restricted the Aussies to a total of 79 runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high as they defeated South Africa by seven runs. Bowling first, Bangladesh restricted the hosts to a below-average total of 98 runs before completing their victory.

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Match Details

Match: India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19, 9th Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: January 11, 2023, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: St. Stithians College Ground, Johannesburg

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Pitch Report

A low-scoring game is expected at the St. Stithians College Ground, with the fast bowlers likely to dominate the proceedings throughout the game. The pitch in Johannesburg has more pace and bounce, so the batters need to be very cautious in the initial phase and can play their shots later.

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Weather Forecast

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Johannesburg on match day but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures are forecast to hover around the 29-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Probable XIs

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Bangladesh U19

Disha Biswas (C), Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Saha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva.

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Match Prediction

Parshavi Chopra and Shafali Verma were instrumental in their previous win against Australia, picking up two and three wickets, respectively. However, the batting unit of the team failed to impress, as Hrishita Basu was the top performer, scoring 28 runs off 39 balls. The batters will have one last chance to impress the coaching staff before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s bowlers played a crucial role in their previous victory against the hosts South Africa. Marufa Akter picked up three wickets in the game, while Disha Biswas and Mst Dipa Khatun also chipped in with a couple of scalps. The team will want more from their batters before they kick off their World Cup campaign.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this game.

India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

