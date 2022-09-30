Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 2, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see India Women square off against Sri Lanka Women. The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this exciting contest.

India Women are coming off a series win over England Women. They whitewashed the English side in the recently concluded ODI series. However, they lost the three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. India Women will be hoping to be at their best in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, who are one of the contenders to lift the Asia Cup title. The likes of Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Kaur, and Deepti Sharma have plenty of experience, which will come in handy. The Indian side will be eager to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, haven’t had much game time in recent times. Their last international fixture came on August 4 when they took on South Africa Women in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022. A disappointing performance saw the Lanks get knocked out of the competition in the first round, after failing to win a single game.

Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the Lankan side in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The other players need to step up and contribute as the over-reliance on Athapaththu has hurt the side in recent times. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Indian side on Saturday.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 2, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The ball tends to stop a bit on the surface and the spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this surface. Fans may see the pacers use a number of slower deliveries.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 26 to 36 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the evening. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi Silva, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

India Women and Sri Lanka Women face off in the second game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The Lankan side needs to fire in unison to challenge the Indian side on Saturday.

India looks strong on paper and fans can expect them to get off to a winning start in the competition.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

