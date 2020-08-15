Indian actor Amol Palekar reckons Dilip Sardesai brought a change in Indian cricket psyche 

Veteran Indian actor Amol Palekar said Dilip Sardesai helped shape Indian cricket and that he would love to play Sardesai's role if at all a biopic is made on the former India cricketer.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, Mr. Amol Palekar spoke about his admiration for the middle-order batsman, who did not show off much but only let his bat do the talking.

Dilip Sardesai had grabbed the headlines when India defeated the mighty West Indies in their own backyard in 1971, a tour more remembered for Sunil Gavaskar’s 774 runs in 4 matches.

“That tour where everyone still keeps talking only about Sunil Gavaskar. Sunil, of course, deserves every word that is attached to his performance. But, it was Dilip Sardesai who showed them the way, who encouraged them and stood there like a rock,” Mr. Amol Palekar added.

And, indeed, in the first Test at Sabina Park, which Sunil Gavaskar missed due to injury, Dilip Sardesai helped India come from behind and save the match. After being reduced to 75 for 5 in the first innings, Dilip Sardesai and Eknath Solkar joined forces to take India take to 387.

Sardesai scored a phenomenal 212 that eventually gave India a 170-run first innings lead. However, the Indian side could only draw that Test.

Dilip Sardesai led by example: Amol Palekar

Sardesai Bats

In the second Test, which India won at Port of Spain, it was again Dilip Sardesai who had helped India take a first innings lead of 138, scoring a magical 112. Gavaskar was out for 65 in the first innings.

“I think the first major change in Indian psyche happened with Dilip Sardesai...he also nurtured these youngsters like Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath,” concluded Mr. Amol Palekar.

Even though Gavaskar had set the record for the most runs by an Indian batsman in a Test series, it was on the back of Dilip Sardesai’s performance that India saved the first Test and won the second, eventually triumphing in the series 1-0. Dilip Sardesai scored 642 runs at an average of 80.25 on that tour.