Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

The Himachal Pradesh cricketer who has played 4 matches for India, was fined for using his car during a curfew.

He had earlier contributed 1 lakh INR to aid the government's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rishi Dhawan

Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has reportedly been fined ₹500 for using his car during the curfew period enforced in his district of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

According to a report from TOI, Dhawan used his car without obtaining permission during the curfew in his area. It has come to light that Dhawan used his car to travel to the bank without the possession of a vehicle pass, and as a result, was fined a sum of ₹500.

"The cops said he was going to a bank around 12.40 PM when they stopped him at a naka. As he failed to produce any vehicle pass, he was fined Rs 500. Dhawan paid the fine on the spot," Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma told TOI.

Dhawan, who made his ODI debut against Australia in 2016 also made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in Harare later that year. However, unfortunately for the all-rounder, his career never took off and since his debut, he has played just three ODIs and the lone T20I for the national side.

The all-rounder, who represented the Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL was most recently in action for his state team, Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.