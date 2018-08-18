Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian Batsmen: problem lies in mind not technique

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
120   //    18 Aug 2018, 10:14 IST

Abject surrender by Indian batsmen in the second test has opened a can of worms. It seems that third test win in South Africa has done Indian cricket more harm than good. Indian batting failed during all three test matches in South Africa, but, the third test win over-shadowed the failure of the batsmen. This capitulation has opened the old wounds, and now, there is nowhere to hide.

Both in South Africa and England (so far), Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman who looked the part, rest are not able to support him. Kohli plays all the three formats and he plays IPL. The argument that too much of T-20 cricket has killed the game of Indian batsmen doesn't stand valid. Pujara and Vijay hardly play any T-20 cricket. Ajinkya Rahane is not a regular member of the limited overs squad. Virender Sehwag never changed his game for test cricket, still, he is one of the most successful test openers India has ever produced.

It implies that the problem lies somewhere else. It lies with the mental approach of Indian batsmen. Their minds seem to be cluttered, their approach suggests that they think test cricket requires a different version of themselves.

Diving deep into this theory, for example, if one would have seen KL Rahul batting during the first two tests, he hits few boundaries then gets beaten few times and then develops doubts and eventually gets out. It appears that he is not able to forget the balls which beat him. You are bound to miss a few in English conditions, the real test of character lies in the fact that you forget those balls as quickly as possible and focus on the next ball. In KL Rahul's case, it is quite evident that he develops a doubt after getting beaten by few deliveries and keeps thinking about them which takes away the focus from the next ball which eventually takes his wicket. This is also true for most of the other struggling Indian batsmen.


England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

There is a lot of talk about technical changes that Indian batsmen should make, but, if we examine closely its the mental side which needs a bit of tweaking.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
What ails Indian batting?
RELATED STORY
Mental toughness of Virat Kohli: A lesson for other batsmen
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Is the Indian team under a cloud?
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the Indian batting has failed in this series.
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India are suffering in England 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 41/0 (12.5 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us