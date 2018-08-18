Indian Batsmen: problem lies in mind not technique

Abject surrender by Indian batsmen in the second test has opened a can of worms. It seems that third test win in South Africa has done Indian cricket more harm than good. Indian batting failed during all three test matches in South Africa, but, the third test win over-shadowed the failure of the batsmen. This capitulation has opened the old wounds, and now, there is nowhere to hide.

Both in South Africa and England (so far), Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman who looked the part, rest are not able to support him. Kohli plays all the three formats and he plays IPL. The argument that too much of T-20 cricket has killed the game of Indian batsmen doesn't stand valid. Pujara and Vijay hardly play any T-20 cricket. Ajinkya Rahane is not a regular member of the limited overs squad. Virender Sehwag never changed his game for test cricket, still, he is one of the most successful test openers India has ever produced.

It implies that the problem lies somewhere else. It lies with the mental approach of Indian batsmen. Their minds seem to be cluttered, their approach suggests that they think test cricket requires a different version of themselves.

Diving deep into this theory, for example, if one would have seen KL Rahul batting during the first two tests, he hits few boundaries then gets beaten few times and then develops doubts and eventually gets out. It appears that he is not able to forget the balls which beat him. You are bound to miss a few in English conditions, the real test of character lies in the fact that you forget those balls as quickly as possible and focus on the next ball. In KL Rahul's case, it is quite evident that he develops a doubt after getting beaten by few deliveries and keeps thinking about them which takes away the focus from the next ball which eventually takes his wicket. This is also true for most of the other struggling Indian batsmen.

There is a lot of talk about technical changes that Indian batsmen should make, but, if we examine closely its the mental side which needs a bit of tweaking.