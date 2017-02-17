Indian coach Anil Kumble praises Virat Kohli's transformation

Kumble also lauded former captain, MS Dhoni's leadership skills.

by Umaima Saeed News 17 Feb 2017, 13:34 IST

Virat Kohli is the only batsman to score 4 consecutive double centuries in Test history

What’s the story?

Several veterans from the cricket fraternity have been in awe of Virat Kohli’s recent heroics, and this time, it is the Indian coach, Anil Kumble, who has heaped praise on the 28-year-old, acknowledging Kohli’s transformation from a 19-year old to today as ‘brilliant’.

"Virat Kohli, brilliance. I think one word is very difficult (to describe him). I have seen him develop from a 19-year-old, who walked into Royal Challengers (Bangalore) first time after he won the (U-19) World Cup as a captain, to the transformation that you see now, it's been brilliant. To see someone that passionate, that kind of motivation and dedication he has," Kumble said, addressing the annual NILF at suburban Vakola.

In case you didn’t know…

In the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, Kohli became the first batsman to score double centuries in four consecutive Test series.

The spree began in West Indies where the skipper scored his first double century in June last year where he scored exactly 200. New Zealand toured India next against whom he scored his next double ton. In the previous series against England, he scored his third double century, and then against Bangladesh, he made his fourth consecutive 200.

The heart of the matter

Kumble also lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his leadership qualities, recollecting how he won India two World Cups and Champions Trophy.

He went on to recollect Dhoni’s story, of a player who came from Ranchi – a not so well recognised city for cricket, to become the Indian leader. He emphasised on how he led the team consistently for 10 years and that it is not easy to do so. "He (Dhoni) was the perfect ambassador for the sport," said Kumble.

What’s next?

While MS Dhoni was recently seen enjoying his time off from cricket in Dehradun with his family, Kohli is preparing himself and the team for the big clash against the big boys Australia, beginning on 23rd February in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India and Australia will play each other in a 4 Test match series – the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Virat Kohli underwent tremendous transformation from being a not-so-fit, ‘angry young man’ to a fit, dedicated sportsman after the 2012 IPL. And with the kind of form that he is, pundits and former cricketers are backing him to break records set by Sachin Tendulkar.