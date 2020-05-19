Indian cricket hoping to restart in June 

BCCI will also restart its daily operations in June

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown of more than two months in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) is now hoping to restart their Indian cricket activities by June, sources told Sportskeeda on Tuesday.

With Karnataka opening up their business with precautionary measures, BCCI is also contemplating to restart its Indian cricket activities from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru itself.

Sources said that board officials and the managers have been in touch with each other for the last two months and hence all other Indian cricket on-field activities are gradually going to start from June onwards.

“The board is also in touch with the Central government for further direction. But BCCI will certainly try and accommodate a camp to restart cricket activities in the country,” a source said while adding that there is no guarantee as to when international cricket involving India is going to start.

BCCI in touch with central government over Indian cricket's restart

Towards the middle of March, BCCI had cancelled the Indian cricket team's South Africa ODI series due to coronavirus. It was followed by IPL getting postponed indefinitely.

Now that there is a glimmer of hope to restart cricket, BCCI’s primary concern is to find a schedule for IPL, wherein a close to Rs 4000 crore is at stake if the tournament gets cancelled.

With BCCI already pocketing Rs 2000 crore as advance from the broadcaster and sponsors, it would be nothing but a challenge to find a solution to stage the event with eight teams.

Organizing the bilateral series isn’t the problem with BCCI, the main challenge would be to accommodate so many IPL teams and keeping the health standards intact.

“The board is slowly going to get into the groove and it is also important that its contracted players also get a good training camp for two weeks or so to standardize the health conditions of the players,” the source added.