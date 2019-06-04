Indian Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces India's home season fixtures for 2019-20

Indian Team

The BCCI has announced Indian Cricket Team fixtures for the upcoming home season. India is set to play 5 Tests, 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is during the home season. The Men in Blue will play a number of T20I matches ahead of the T20 World cup which will take place next year.

As per the ICC Future Tour program, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Zimbabwe will travel to India.

Freedom Trophy 2019

The home season is set to begin with the Freedom series where South Africa would play 3 T20Is and 3 Tests against India. South Africa has not managed to win a Test series against India since 2000.

15th September - 1st T20I, Dharamsala

18th September - 2nd T20I, Mohali

22nd September - 3rd T20I, Bengaluru

October 2-6 - 1st Test, Vizag

October 10-14 - 2nd Test, Ranchi

October 19-23 - 3rd Test, Pune

Bangladesh Tour of India 2019

After South Africa, Bangladesh is set to travel India during November to play three T20Is and two Tests. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series in India. It would be a testing tour for the Bangla boys who have been putting up some great performances in the last few years.

3rd November - 1st T20I, Delhi

7th November - 2nd T20I, Rajkot

10th November - 3rd T20I, Nagpur

November 14-18 - 1st Test, Indore

November 22-26 - 2nd Test, Kolkata

West Indies Tour of India 2019

West Indies is scheduled to travel India during December to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. India won the last five ODI series against West Indies at home. The rejuvenated team will look to break India's winning streak during this tour.

6th December - 1st T20I, Mumbai

8th December - 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

11th December - 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

15th December - 1st ODI, Chennai

18th December - 2nd ODI, Vizag

22nd December - 3rd ODI, Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India 2020

Zimbabwe will travel to India after a gap of 17 years to play a three-match T20I series. This will be the first time that the African nation would play a bilateral T20I series in India.

5th January - 1st T20I, Guwahati

7th January - 2nd T20I, Indore

10th January - 3rd T20I, Pune

Australia Tour of India 2020

Australia will tour India for a three-match bilateral ODI series. The men in yellow recently beat India in their own backyard and Indian team would be eagerly waiting to seek revenge.

14th January - 1st ODI, Mumbai

17th January - 2nd ODI, Rajkot

19th January - 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

South Africa Tour of India 2020

Team India's long home season will conclude with the three-match bilateral ODI series against South Africa.

12th March - 1st ODI, Dharamsala

15th March - 2nd ODI, Lucknow

18th March - 3rd ODI, Kolkata