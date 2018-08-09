Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian cricket selectors to receive big pay raise

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
351   //    09 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST

Enter caption

The Indian cricket team selectors are set to receive a hike in their salary as approved by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The CoA approved a hike of 30 Lakhs in the fee of the selectors and a hike of ₹ 20 Lakhs in the fee of the chief selector.

The selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad, with former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi as the two other members.

While the chief selector's salary has been increased from ₹ 80 Lakhs to ₹ 1 crore per annum, the salary of the two other members has been increased from ₹ 60 Lakhs to ₹ 90 Lakhs per annum.

According to the minutes of the meeting, before the hike was communicated to the selectors, some of them had approached BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary seeking an increase in their remuneration

"In view thereof, the acting secretary had asked Saba Karim (General manager of cricket operations at BCCI) for a comparative analysis of the increase in remuneration fee of team India's support staff and (India A coach) Rahul Dravid since FY 2014-15. After going through the same, the acting secretary had recommended a further increase of approximately 70%."

However, according to reports, a few BCCI office bearers are not pleased with the decision.

“This is not appropriate for the CoA to act in a haste when their term in the office is going to be over. There is no rationale in these hikes. BCCI is not just about the national team, national players and national committees. The domestic structure also needs similar considerations. These matters will be reconsidered once the ‘order is restored, in the board,” a BCCI senior member told insidesport.co

A few months ago, the CoA had also increased the fees of all the domestic and international cricketers, umpires, curators, scorers, and video analysts.

India National Cricket Team
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Contact Us Advertise with Us