Indian Cricket Team 2019 schedule

First of all, Happy New Year.

After having a decent 2018 in which Virat Kohli and his men travelled overseas and challenged their opponents, they will down to business on just the third day of the year as they play their first match of 2019 on January 3.

The next 365 days will witness India taking part in nine Test matches, a minimum of 31 ODIs (33 if India reach the World Cup final) and 17 T20Is.

Let us take a look at the complete schedule of the Indian cricket team in 2019.

India tour of Australia 2018-19

India's 2019 will get underway with the New Year Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney as a part of the four-match Test series. Once the match gets over on January 7, both the teams take on each other in a three-match ODI series that starts on January 12 and ends on January 18, bringing India's two-month trip Down Under to an end.

Schedule:

January 3-7: Australia vs India, fourth Test, SCG, Sydney

January 12: Australia vs India, first ODI, SCG, Sydney

January 15: Australia vs India, second ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

January 18: Australia vs India, third ODI, MCG, Melbourne.

India tour of New Zealand

Following the tour of Australia, India will travel across the Tasmanian sea to take on New Zealand in a five-match ODI Series that gets underway on January 23 and after the completion of the series, both the teams will play a three-match T20I series that gets over on February 10.

January 23: New Zealand vs India, first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

January 26: New Zealand vs India, second ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

January 28: New Zealand vs India, third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

January 31: New Zealand vs India, fourth ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 3: New Zealand vs India, fifth ODI, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 6: New Zealand vs India, first T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 8: New Zealand vs India, second T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

February 10: New Zealand vs India, third T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

