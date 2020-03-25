Indian cricket team given customised workout routines to follow during COVID-19 lockdown

The Indian cricket team have been handed a custom workout routine to be followed during the 21-day lockdown period.

With the announcement of the 21-day lockdown period, the fate of the Indian Premier League is now in serious jeopardy.

Virat Kohli and the Indian team have been given customised workout routines for the lockdown

With the Indian cricketers spending time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Nick Webb, has assigned customised routines to Virat Kohli and the rest of the team. Webb took the call in consultation with physio, Nitin Patel.

Sources in the team management have told IANS that Webb and Patil have come up with player-specific routines to help the contracted players to stay in shape as the country aims to fight the pandemic.

“All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players,” the source said.

“So, for example, a bowler will have been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists,” the source further explained.

The source also added that these routines have been designed keeping the players’ workout patterns in mind.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced a 3-week nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, putting the fate of the Indian Premier League in serious jeopardy. While the BCCI are hopeful of conducting the IPL fully even if it starts in the first week of May, the Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of all sporting events can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15.