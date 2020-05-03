Indian cricket team has the best bowling attack, claims Deep Dasgupta

The Indian cricket team has been blessed with phenomenal bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has heaped praise on the current Indian side, labelling their bowling line-up as the best in the world.

In an exclusive Instagram Live session with Sportskeeda, Dasgupta picked the current crop of Indian cricket team bowlers over the fearsome Australian attack. He admitted that though choosing between the two line-ups was extremely tough, the Indian bowlers pipped the Aussies in terms of the depth they had and the variety they possessed, as opposed to a pace-heavy Australian attack.

"At this point of time, I think India. I think India would be the best bowling side... Australia are pretty close. I think it's very difficult to judge between Australia and India right now. Australia have superb fast bowlers, very different kind of fast bowlers as well. You have a Starc as a left-armer seamer as well who is an out-and-out quick. He isn't bothered about the lines and lengths and just comes at you all the time. And then you have Nathan Lyon. He is magic," he said.

Indian cricket team bowlers are effective in all conditions

The current Indian cricket team's bowling can rattle any opposition irrespective of the conditions

The former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper talked about the purple patch the Indian bowlers have hit in the last two years under Virat Kohli's leadership. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were praised profusely for playing a key role in the Indian cricket team's rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings (though India were toppled by Australia as the top-ranked Test team in the latest ICC rankings).

In fact, the Indian cricket team's triumph against Australia in the Test series Down Under in 2018-19 came courtesy some match-winning spells from the bowling unit. The former Bengal wicket-keeper also believes that the Indian cricket team bowlers have the potential to trouble any batting line-up, irrespective of the conditions.

"And then you look at India, it's almost the same. You have Mohammed Shami, you have Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh. They are all very different kind of bowlers and then you have Jadeja and Ashwin, you have Kuldeep and then you have Chahal as well. So I think with that perspective, both these bowling sides are very very good bowling sides, that will trouble you irrespective of the conditions," he added.

