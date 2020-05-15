Indian cricket team members are keeping fit during the lockdown

It's been 50 days since the country is under the lockdown and all sporting activities had stopped. What are the Indian cricket team players doing? How are they in touch with the game?

The players are not idle. 'Visualization' and 'plenty of shadow practice' are the two batting drills which the Indian cricket team batsmen are busy doing during this lockdown.

Besides the batting drills, the likes of Virat Kohli and Co are also spending time watching their old videos while diligently following the routine stamina building exercises.

Sources close to the team told Sportskeeda that the batsmen won't take more than a week to get in shape for an international game as the work-outs from their home have been quite effective and monitored by the coaching staff.

National camp first agenda for Indian cricket team

Sources also said that the team isn't worried about the form of their batsmen when cricket resumes.

"The batsmen would have to think that the situation is just the same in the rest of the world. Like those who comeback to international cricket after a long injury lay-off, the situation is somewhat the same. The batsmen will have to stay positive and concentrate now more on increasing the concentration level," a top BCCI official said.

As reported by Sportskeeda two days ago, the national preparatory camp is likely to be the first chapter for the Indian cricket team after lockdown ends and before India once again start playing international cricket.

Top BCCI officials too hinted that a camp would be organised to get the cricketers back in shape.

"Both BCCI and the team management are on the same page to organise a preparatory camp and it will be done once there is more clarity from the government," the source added.

Advertisement

Meawhile, chances of BCCI staging IPL got another boost after the official broadcaster too expressed its wish to conduct the event eventually this year. Sources said that it doesn't matter if there isn't much gap between this year's IPL and next year.

"The event has to happen and next two months would be crucial on whether India would be able to control the coronavirus pandamic or not," the official explained.