Indian cricketers and their current salaries

Indian cricket team

Cricket is one of the most-viewed sports in India and it is extremely popular amongst people of all age groups and sections of society. This has led to an immense popularity gain for the Indian cricketers over the years and they are hence adored by the fans not just in India but all over the world as well.

It is also known to almost everyone that Indian cricketers are some of the highest paid cricketers in the world. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is one of the richest cricketing boards all around the world as well.

These cricketers put in a lot of effort and hard work, both on and off the field, to maintain the high standards of their game. They are very particular and consistent to maintain terrific fitness levels and play almost throughout the year the varying weather conditions of the subcontinent.

The Indian team is also believed to be the busiest cricket playing nation all around the world. Also, in a country with a population of almost 1.30 billion, it is never easy to make it into the Indian dressing room.

Keeping the above-mentioned things in mind, the BCCI revised the pay structures for the players this year and the salaries of the players have almost doubled up.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jasprit Bumrah became a part of the new ‘Grade A+’ category, which was introduced to the ‘Annual Player Contracts’ for the players represent India in all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) of the game.

Here is the list of players who are a part of this contract:

Grade A+ (₹7 Crores per year)

Virat Kohli

Grade A (₹5 Crores per year)

MS Dhoni

Grade B (₹3 Crores per year)

KL Rahul

Grade C (₹1 Crore per year)

Suresh Raina

