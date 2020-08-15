Indian cricket team members celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day on Twitter 

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. The country gained independence from the British on August 15, 1947, after being occupied for more than 200 years.
India fondly remembers its freedom fighters and several Indian cricket team members, past and present, expressed their love on social media.
The Indian cricket team members collectively recalled the sacrifices made by the heroes of the country, irrespective of the religion or caste that they belonged to.
Some of them also wished well for the ‘Jawans’ who protect the Indian citizens on the border. Former Indian cricket team head coach Anil Kumble, who is also a professional photographer, posted a picture in which the three colours found on the Indian flag can be seen.
The best tweets from the Indian cricket team members
Indian cricket team – a force to reckon with in world cricket
Some of the proudest moments for the Indian cricket team have been winning the 1983 and 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
The country has also produced some of the best cricketers in the world like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
The Indian cricket team members will be back in action next month when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in the UAE on September 19th. The tournament had to be moved outside India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Most notably, MS Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket after more than a year. He last played in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. MS Dhoni will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will be eyeing a fourth IPL crown with the Chennai-based franchise.Published 15 Aug 2020, 17:14 IST