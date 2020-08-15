Indian cricket team members celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day on Twitter 

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. The country gained independence from the British on August 15, 1947, after being occupied for more than 200 years.

India fondly remembers its freedom fighters and several Indian cricket team members, past and present, expressed their love on social media.

The Indian cricket team members collectively recalled the sacrifices made by the heroes of the country, irrespective of the religion or caste that they belonged to.

Some of them also wished well for the ‘Jawans’ who protect the Indian citizens on the border. Former Indian cricket team head coach Anil Kumble, who is also a professional photographer, posted a picture in which the three colours found on the Indian flag can be seen.

The best tweets from the Indian cricket team members

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! 🇮🇳



Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Meine khwab mein sone ki chidiya ko parwan chadhte hue dekha hai,Chidiya ne daane kai rang ke khaae ho lekin uske jism par rang sirf tiranga dekha hai. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #love #unity #irf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 14, 2020

Greetings to all my fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also would like to thank and salute the true warriors in the fight against Covid-19 .. Wishes for peace & prosperity. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v9Ni2MWK9s — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so.

Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible.

May God bless Bharat.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RttshfL3Ci — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let’s pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

On #IndependenceDay we recall the sacrifices of those who got us freedom. Regardless of religion or caste, they were Indians first. Today Iet's also honour those who selflessly risk their lives at our borders & hospitals.We're stronger today because they put India first everyday. pic.twitter.com/cyIHTI3NPx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

ऐ वतन वतन मेरे आबाद रहे तू

मैं जहाँ रहूँ जहां में याद रहे तू

ऐ वतन मेरे वतन...🇮🇳🇮🇳सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0aaY69eGwo — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day ! pic.twitter.com/04U377ply8 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳

Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा 🕊 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2020

Indian cricket team – a force to reckon with in world cricket

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Some of the proudest moments for the Indian cricket team have been winning the 1983 and 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The country has also produced some of the best cricketers in the world like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The Indian cricket team members will be back in action next month when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in the UAE on September 19th. The tournament had to be moved outside India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Most notably, MS Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket after more than a year. He last played in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. MS Dhoni will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will be eyeing a fourth IPL crown with the Chennai-based franchise.