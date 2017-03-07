Indian Cricketers and support staff members react on social media to series levelling win in Bengaluru Test
The players were over the moon following the win.
The Indian cricket team completed an emphatic series-levelling win over Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday, winning the game by 75 runs to ensure that they remained in contention to win back the trophy at end of this month.
It was an emotional win for Virat Kohli and his men as they came back at various intervals in the game to peg the Australians back, and on the fourth day, delivered the knockout punch that eventually led to them winning the game and squaring the series.
Various cricketers of the present outfit as well as the support staff later took to Twitter to express their joy at winning the game. Here are a few reactions:
Virat Kohli
R Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane
Cheteshwar Pujara
R Sridhar
Anil Kumble
Karun Nair
Even players who didn’t feature in the Test, but were essential components earlier in the season reacted:
Rohit Sharma
Gautam Gambhir