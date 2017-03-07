Indian Cricketers and support staff members react on social media to series levelling win in Bengaluru Test

The players were over the moon following the win.

India were clinical in finishing the Australians on Tuesday

The Indian cricket team completed an emphatic series-levelling win over Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday, winning the game by 75 runs to ensure that they remained in contention to win back the trophy at end of this month.

It was an emotional win for Virat Kohli and his men as they came back at various intervals in the game to peg the Australians back, and on the fourth day, delivered the knockout punch that eventually led to them winning the game and squaring the series.

Various cricketers of the present outfit as well as the support staff later took to Twitter to express their joy at winning the game. Here are a few reactions:

Virat Kohli

Special day this. We are a team. We win together we lose together. Proud of you boys. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/nhmeI8YTvq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2017

R Ashwin

Best cricket match of my life!! pic.twitter.com/nrswN7a1nt — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 7, 2017

Ajinkya Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara

It was hard fought victory for us,TEAM INDIA is back in the series with a bang,come on guys lets do it @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RMa5G2HzNO — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 7, 2017

R Sridhar

Anil Kumble

Winning moments of a stellar comeback! Let’s keep the momentum going in the coming games. #IndvAus @BCCI pic.twitter.com/yEEDUclAX7 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 7, 2017

Karun Nair

Even players who didn’t feature in the Test, but were essential components earlier in the season reacted:

Rohit Sharma

Fantástico win by team — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 7, 2017

Gautam Gambhir