Indian fans slam Shoaib Akhtar for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India
- The former Pakistan pacer requested India to help Pakistan out during the ongoing coronavirus Pandemic.
- Akhtar's idea was shot by former India captain, Kapil Dev.
Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar was recently trolled on social media for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India to tackle the health concerns posed by the novel coronavirus.
In a video on Youtube, Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODI matches for his country called for the citizens of both nations to set aside strained relations and help Pakistan recover amidst the crisis.
The speedster also shared his thoughts on how the World T20 should not take place, claiming that the ICC will not take a risk to conduct the tournament. Akhtar further added that if they organisers forcibly go ahead with the tournament as scheduled, it could also lead to the filing of a "lawsuit".
Adding to his stand on remaining indoors, Akhtar claimed that he feels no cricket should be held for the next 6-8 months. However, he further mentioned that an India-Pakistan three-match ODI series could be held to raise funds.
"Desperate times call for desperate measures. These are not normal circumstances. The three ODIs can be played anywhere. There isn't anyone who does not want to watch the series. This could be a very big service for humanity," said Akthar.
Former India captain, Kapil Dev shot down Akhtar's idea while claiming that at this point in time, India does not need to raise funds. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain added that instead of raising funds, authorities will need to work together to curb the virus.
In response to Akhtar's request for the ventilators and the three-match ODI series, the former pacer was subject to trolling on social media.
Published 10 Apr 2020, 11:29 IST