×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Indian fans slam Shoaib Akhtar for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India

  • The former Pakistan pacer requested India to help Pakistan out during the ongoing coronavirus Pandemic.
  • Akhtar's idea was shot by former India captain, Kapil Dev.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 10 Apr 2020, 11:29 IST

Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar was recently trolled on social media for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India to tackle the health concerns posed by the novel coronavirus.

In a video on Youtube, Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODI matches for his country called for the citizens of both nations to set aside strained relations and help Pakistan recover amidst the crisis.

The speedster also shared his thoughts on how the World T20 should not take place, claiming that the ICC will not take a risk to conduct the tournament. Akhtar further added that if they organisers forcibly go ahead with the tournament as scheduled, it could also lead to the filing of a "lawsuit".

Adding to his stand on remaining indoors, Akhtar claimed that he feels no cricket should be held for the next 6-8 months. However, he further mentioned that an India-Pakistan three-match ODI series could be held to raise funds.


"Desperate times call for desperate measures. These are not normal circumstances. The three ODIs can be played anywhere. There isn't anyone who does not want to watch the series. This could be a very big service for humanity," said Akthar.

Former India captain, Kapil Dev shot down Akhtar's idea while claiming that at this point in time, India does not need to raise funds. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain added that instead of raising funds, authorities will need to work together to curb the virus. 

In response to Akhtar's request for the ventilators and the three-match ODI series, the former pacer was subject to trolling on social media.

Advertisement

Published 10 Apr 2020, 11:29 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us