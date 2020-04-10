Indian fans slam Shoaib Akhtar for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India

The former Pakistan pacer requested India to help Pakistan out during the ongoing coronavirus Pandemic.

Akhtar's idea was shot by former India captain, Kapil Dev.

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar was recently trolled on social media for requesting 10,000 ventilators from India to tackle the health concerns posed by the novel coronavirus.

In a video on Youtube, Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODI matches for his country called for the citizens of both nations to set aside strained relations and help Pakistan recover amidst the crisis.

The speedster also shared his thoughts on how the World T20 should not take place, claiming that the ICC will not take a risk to conduct the tournament. Akhtar further added that if they organisers forcibly go ahead with the tournament as scheduled, it could also lead to the filing of a "lawsuit".

Adding to his stand on remaining indoors, Akhtar claimed that he feels no cricket should be held for the next 6-8 months. However, he further mentioned that an India-Pakistan three-match ODI series could be held to raise funds.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures. These are not normal circumstances. The three ODIs can be played anywhere. There isn't anyone who does not want to watch the series. This could be a very big service for humanity," said Akthar.

Former India captain, Kapil Dev shot down Akhtar's idea while claiming that at this point in time, India does not need to raise funds. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain added that instead of raising funds, authorities will need to work together to curb the virus.

In response to Akhtar's request for the ventilators and the three-match ODI series, the former pacer was subject to trolling on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar says India-Pak should play an ODI series to raise funds for COVID-19.



* Abuse our PM

* Speak of an independent Kashmir

* Bark against abrogation of 370



But still want to play with us. Thankfully neither Vajpayee nor MMS is in power to fall for such shenanigans. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) April 9, 2020

Less than a month ago, Shoaib Akhtar thought of coronavirus as something divine sent as a punishment for India linking it with Kashmir insurgency. Now, he wants India to donate ventilators to Pakistan.



Shoaib changes his stands faster than Indian cricketers change their cars. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 9, 2020

Their PM wants all loans waived off. Shoaib Akhtar wants 10,000 ventilators. Advisor to Pak PM is smuggling face masks. The population is wearing Chinese face masks made from used underwear.



And yet...Kashmir is all they can think of. Funny people😂 — Mithilesh Rai (@Mithile71457350) April 10, 2020

On 16th March: Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar linked Coronavirus crisis with abrogation of Article 370 from J&K and tweeted that Dear World, How is the lockdown?

Now, after 3 weeks, Shoaib Akhtar requested India to provide 10,000 ventilators.

Dear World, How is the meltdown?🤓 pic.twitter.com/EmNhCaibMt — SOUL^~^INDIAN (@IndianSoul62061) April 10, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar wants 10,000 ventilators. Advisor to Pak PM is smuggling face masks. The population is wearing Chinese face masks made from used underwear.



And yet...Kashmir is all they can think of. Funny people — Sandeep Rathore (@Sandeep50971430) April 10, 2020