Indian fans take on trolls, back Sarfraz Ahmed

Indian fans backed Sarfraz Ahmed after an online page attempted to troll him.

Indian fans backed Sarfraz Ahmed after online trolls took a shot at him

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has never flown under the radar. This applies to the sport of cricket as well as fans from both the nations who leave nothing to chance as they attempt to assert their team's dominance over the other. Recently, though, Indians and Pakistanis shared a pleasant moment, proving why cricket is known as the gentleman's game.

The English language bridges the gap between cricketing nations. Since English is the second language for Asian countries, fans often mock the ignorance of the cricketers hailing from this continent with Pakistan often being the easiest target.

Due to India's better command of the language when compared to their Pakistani counterparts, Indian fans also participate widely in this act. However, this time around, the fans from both the countries stood together to face a common antagonist.

A press-conference video of Sarfraz Ahmed, the skipper of Pakistan's national team, went viral on social media in which he was visibly uncomfortable on seeing that most of the journalists were speaking in English. He was not aware that the mics were on and the cameras were rolling when he expressed his concern, asking a simple question about why the reporters were conversing only in English.

The video soon started trending everywhere and an Indian entertainment page used it to poke fun at Sarfraz. However, this completely backfired as many Indians came out in support of the Pakistani skipper, stating that English is the second language for dwellers of the nation.

Indian fans stood by the Pakistani skipper and argued that ignorance of the English language should not give others the right to make fun of him. Instead, they applauded Sarfraz's courage and praised him for his skills in the game.

Here is how the Indian fans reacted to the post by the page

This gesture won the hearts of many people across the border. The Pakistan fans flooded Twitter, acknowledging the support for their skipper.

And the one tweet which single-handedly slammed all the trollers and allowed the spirit of the sport to triumph.