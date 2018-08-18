Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian hockey stalwart Sardar Singh eclipses Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo test scores

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
3.89K   //    18 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST

Virat
Sardar vs Virat

The introduction of Yo-Yo tests as mandatory for Indian cricketers to clear, before they can be selected in squads for playing for the country, has been a headache for several players. As a result, we saw players like Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson - the ones who performed very well in IPL 2018- not qualifying for the various England tours, because they failed to pass the test.

But the test brings with it an added advantage - every selected player has the basic level of aerobic endurance, making them fitter than ever before.

The tests have been brought into Team India's plans because of skipper Virat Kohli. The captain has definitely led by an example and has set unprecedented fitness standards in the side, in the past few years. His fitness is evident from the way he plays as well - racking up big numbers almost every time he is on the pitch with his bat.

Virat Kohli had his Yo-Yo numbers going up as high as 19 when the team average is close to around 16. It was hence considered that he was the fittest sportsmen in India right now. But apparently, all has changed with a new guy coming into the fray. And what's more - he is not even a cricketer.

Indian hockey player Sardar Singh, who is 32 years old, has been revealed to have better Yo-Yo test numbers to prove that he is fitter than Kohli himself. In a recent report published in Indian Express, it was revealed that Singh's yo-yo test results were 21.4 which easily beats Kohli's score of 19.

Like many other sporting cases, Sardar's mind-boggling figures have an endearing story of practice and toil. He was excluded from the Indian hockey squad after underperforming at the Azlan Shah annual hockey tournament, and was labeled as "too slow". He desperately wanted to make a roaring comeback ever since.

"I was scared when I was dropped. I felt everything was over. What’s the use of money, cars without hockey? That’s when I decided to work so hard that no one can tell me that 'Sardar isn’t fit, Sardar isn’t fast' " - this is a translation of what India's fittest hockey star said to the Indian Express. The exclusion apparently inspired Singh to hit back the gym and focus on regaining his lost pace.

One just needs to take a look at his Instagram profile, to experience the level of training he undergoes on a daily basis. For instance:

If it Burns. You're Getting closer. Sweat is just Fat Crying

A post shared by Sardarsingh (@sardarsingh8) on

Hopefully, Sardar's dedicated efforts will motivate the Indian cricketers to maintain their fitness levels as per Yo-Yo standards.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
