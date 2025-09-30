Indian men's cricket team October 2025 schedule: Full list of matches, venues and IST timings

Team India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. With their third win over Pakistan in the T20 tournament, the Men in Blue clinched the Asia Cup title for the ninth time (ODIs and T20Is combined). Even before the latest edition began, they were already the most successful side in the tournament.

The Men in Blue won the toss and bowled first in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan got off to a great start and were 113-1 at one stage. However, they suffered a shocking collapse and lost 9-33 to be bowled out for 146. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4-30. In the chase, India lost their first three wickets for 20 runs. Tilak Varma (69* off 53), however, ensured victory for the Men in Blue.

Team India won Asia Cup 2025 by remaining unbeaten in the tournament. They beat UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage and Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round before clinching the final too. Earlier, the Men in Blue had also won the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE without losing a game. In fact, they were unbeaten during their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign as well.

There won't be much of a break for Team India's multi-format players as the side would be featuring in Tests, ODIs as well as T20Is in October. On that note, let's take a look at the Indian men's cricket team schedule for October 2025.

West Indies tour of India 2025 (Oct 2 to Oct 14)

The West Indies cricket team is in India for a short Test series. They will play two red-ball matches between October 2 and October 14. The first Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2 to October 6. The second India vs West Indies Test will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to October 14.

October 2 to October 6: 1st Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9:30 AM)

October 10 to October 14: 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9:30 AM)

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, N Jagadeesan (wk)

West Indies squad: Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Jomel Warrican (vc), Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

India tour of Australia 2025 (Oct 19 to Nov 8)

Following the short Test series at home against West Indies, Team India will face Australia in a much-awaited white-ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will be played from October 19 to November 8.

The limited-overs seres will begin with the first one-dayer in Perth on October 19. The subsequent ODIs will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). The first match of the T20I series will be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29. The second game will be at the MCG on October 31.

India and Australia will clash in the third T20I of the series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2. The series will conclude with matches at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (November 6) and The Gabba in Brisbane (November 8).

October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (9:00 AM)

October 23: 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM)

October 25: 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM)

October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)

October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)

November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)

November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)

(All timings mentioned are in IST)

